Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

Following on the heels of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, it's time for more fun with the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4.

After two members of the Cerritos cast appeared in a crossover episode with Strange New Worlds, sending the animated characters from their timeline to that of the U.S.S. Enterprise centuries earlier, this season on the animated series will see the crew of the Cerritos have an interaction with the U.S.S. Voyager. We can only imagine what fun adventures will come from it.

Here's everything we know about Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 premieres Thursday, September 7, on Paramount Plus in the US and the UK.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 premise

Here's the official synopsis of Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 from Paramount Plus:

"Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), the fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks finds the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns being challenged in new ways and given new learning opportunities, while also learning they'll be 'lower decks' for a long time to come."

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 cast

The cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for the fourth season, and as with previous seasons we will assume that there will be lots of special guest appearances as well.

Take a look at the cast below:

Tawny Newsome (Space Force) as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Jack Quaid (The Boys) as Ensign Brad Boimler

Noël Wells (Mr. Roosevelt) as Ensign D'Vana Tendi

Eugene Cordero (Loki) as Ensign Samathan Rutherford

Dawnn Lewis (A Different World) as Captain Carol Freeman

Jerry O'Connell (Stand By Me) as Commander Jack Ransom

Fred Tatasciore (Team America: World Police) as Lieutenant Shaxs

Gillian Vigman (Step Brothers) as Doctor T'Ana

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 below:

And you can also check out the San Diego Comic-Con trailer below:

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4

As a Paramount Plus original series, Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 is available exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US and UK. You can choose one of the following subscription options below if you’re not a subscriber already, and there's a free trial of Paramount Plus if you want to see what the service is all about.

US subscribers can choose between an ad-supported and commercial-free option of the service.