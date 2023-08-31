Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know
The animated Star Trek series is back with thrilling new stories.
Following on the heels of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2, it's time for more fun with the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4.
After two members of the Cerritos cast appeared in a crossover episode with Strange New Worlds, sending the animated characters from their timeline to that of the U.S.S. Enterprise centuries earlier, this season on the animated series will see the crew of the Cerritos have an interaction with the U.S.S. Voyager. We can only imagine what fun adventures will come from it.
Here's everything we know about Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4.
Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 release date
Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 premieres Thursday, September 7, on Paramount Plus in the US and the UK.
Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 premise
Here's the official synopsis of Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 from Paramount Plus:
"Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), the fourth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks finds the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns being challenged in new ways and given new learning opportunities, while also learning they'll be 'lower decks' for a long time to come."
Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 cast
The cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for the fourth season, and as with previous seasons we will assume that there will be lots of special guest appearances as well.
Take a look at the cast below:
- Tawny Newsome (Space Force) as Ensign Beckett Mariner
- Jack Quaid (The Boys) as Ensign Brad Boimler
- Noël Wells (Mr. Roosevelt) as Ensign D'Vana Tendi
- Eugene Cordero (Loki) as Ensign Samathan Rutherford
- Dawnn Lewis (A Different World) as Captain Carol Freeman
- Jerry O'Connell (Stand By Me) as Commander Jack Ransom
- Fred Tatasciore (Team America: World Police) as Lieutenant Shaxs
- Gillian Vigman (Step Brothers) as Doctor T'Ana
Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 trailer
Take a look at the trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 below:
And you can also check out the San Diego Comic-Con trailer below:
How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4
As a Paramount Plus original series, Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 is available exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US and UK. You can choose one of the following subscription options below if you’re not a subscriber already, and there's a free trial of Paramount Plus if you want to see what the service is all about.
US subscribers can choose between an ad-supported and commercial-free option of the service.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.