The BAFTA TV Awards 2021 — nominees, start time, host and more

Small Axe is one of many top-tier British shows being honoured at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021.

The BAFTA TV Awards 2021 are just a few days away now!

After a very different, completely virtual ceremony last year, the 2021 awards show will be a bit of a hybrid event. In line with current UK COVID-19 guidelines, a number of nominees and presenters will be returning to Television Centre in London for the ceremony, with others attending virtually.

In a year where most of us spent a lot of time watching TV, it helped that there was plenty of quality shows to watch! The BAFTA TV Awards are back to celebrate the best of the best of British TV from the past year including hit shows like I May Destroy You, Normal People and The Crown.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BAFTA TV Awards 2021!

When are the BAFTA TV Awards 2021?

The BAFTA TV Awards will be held on Sunday, 6 June to finally celebrate the best of TV from 2020.

How to watch the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

The BAFTA TV Awards will be broadcast in the UK on Sunday, 6 June at 7pm on BBC One, and you’ll be able to tune in on BBC iPlayer, too! There are currently no plans to air The BAFTA TV Awards in the US.

Who’s hosting the BAFTA TV Awards 2021?

Richard Ayoade is returning to host the BAFTA TV Awards for the second year in a row. (Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Comedian, actor and presenter Richard Ayoade is returning to present the BAFTA TV Awards for the second time after his successful debut last year!

Comedian Tom Allen and TV presenter AJ Odudu will be on hand to present the Virgin Media BAFTAs Back to the Red Carpet Show, which is streaming live exclusively on Facebook.

Tom Allen says: “I’m honoured to be bringing the excitement of the BAFTA red carpet to everyone at home. To be working alongside the truly fantastic and utterly glamorous AJ Odudu is a dream come true.

It’ll be wonderful to see the nation’s best-loved entertainers... interviewing the nominees for this year’s awards!”

Who’s opening the ceremony?

Olly Alexander (singer and star of It’s A Sin) is opening the show with a performance of his new single, ‘Starstruck’. He said: “I’m so excited to be performing Starstruck at the Bafta TV Awards this year!

“We’re performing outside next to the red carpet so I’m looking forward to serenading the stars as they arrive.”

Olly Alexander performing at the 2021 BRIT Awards with Sir Elton John. (Image credit: IMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images)

The BAFTA TV Awards 2021 nominations

There was so much great TV in the last year, and the nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards 2021 reflect that!

Drama Series is hotly contested by The Crown, Gangs of London, I Hate Suzie and Save Me Too. Leading Actor is sure to be a difficult choice, given its split between John Boyega (Small Axe), Josh O'Connor (The Crown), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Paul Mescal (Normal People), Shaun Parkes (Small Axe) and Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central).

Meanwhile, the nominations for Leading Actress include Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Hayley Squires (Adult Material), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Letitia Wright (Small Axe), and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You).

In terms of the sheer number of nominations, Steve McQueen’s fantastic anthology series, Small Axe, leads the pack, earning 6 BAFTA nominations. Normal People, The Crown, Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, Strictly Come Dancing and I Hate Suzie are also nominated in multiple categories, too!

You can find the full nominations list over at the BAFTA website.