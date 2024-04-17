The Gates: everything we know about the new daytime soap opera

Calling all soap opera fans. CBS is bringing another block of high-stakes drama, sizzling romance and captivating intrigue to daytime with the new series, The Gates. Hailed as the first Black daytime soap opera in 35 years, it was developed as a joint venture between CBS and the NAACP. As CBS puts it:

"[The Gates] was established to help elevate a diverse range of voices as well as increase the visibility of Black artists on broadcast and streaming platforms in an ever-evolving media landscape."

Want to know more about The Gates? Take a look at what we found out about it below.

A specific release date has not yet been announced, but the official word is that the series will debut on CBS in January 2025. With news that CBS’ The Talk is concluding its run in December, we assume the soap will take over its timeslot. Once a concrete date and showtime are announced, we’ll pass along the information.

For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air. Subscribers to the Essential Tier of Paramount Plus will be able to watch episodes the day after they air on Paramount Plus.

The Gates plot

Executive producer of The Gates, Michele Val Jean (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Here is a very brief synopsis of The Gates:

"The Gates follows the lives of a wealthy Black family in a posh, gated community."

Michele Val Jean serves as the showrunner for the soap opera. Val Jean brings quite the hefty resume to The Gates having won multiple Daytime Emmys and written more than 2,000 episodes of soap operas including some for General Hospital and sister CBS soap, The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Gates cast

A cast for The Gates has not yet been announced, but we can only hope some daytime veterans star in the series. For example, The Young and the Restless’ Victoria Rowell (formerly Drucilla Winters) and Shemar Moore (formerly Malcolm Winters), and All My Children’s Debbie Morgan (formerly Angie Hubbard) and Darnell Williams (formerly Jesse Hubbard) would make for great staples of the series. All four were fan-favorites of their respective franchises.

Unfortunately for now, we can only make a wishlist for the cast. As casting news is announced, we’ll pass along the update.

The Gates trailer

It’s a bit too early for an official trailer for The Gates. As we inch closer to the January premiere date, we hope a video clip will be released.