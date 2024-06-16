The Mallorca Files season 3: release date, cast, plot, first looks and everything we know

The Mallorca Files season 3 arrives in summer 2024! Fans who couldn’t get enough of detective drama The Mallorca Files on BBC1 and BBCiPlayer can now catch this brand new third series on Prime Video. And as we rejoin workaholic Welsh detective Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys) and her laid-back German partner Max Winter (Julian Looman) on the sunny Spanish island of Majorca for season three, where we can expect plenty more high-stakes adventures alongside a generous helping of ‘will they, won’t they?’ as the chemistry between the pair continues to sizzle.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Mallorca Files season 3 on Prime Video…

Searching for clues in the Med. (Image credit: Prime Video)

The Mallorca Files season 3

The Mallorca Files season 3 is an eight-part series launching on Prime Video on August 8 2024. The first two seasons will be available to US viewers on Amazon Freevee while Prime Video subscribers will also be able to catch up on seasons 1 and 2 later this summer.

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer yet for The Mallorca Files series 3 but if Prime Video release one, we’ll post it on this page.

The Mallorca Files season 3 plot

Once again set in sun-drenched, glamorous Spanish island of Majorca, the third series of The Mallorca Files catches up with British detective Miranda Blake and her partner Max Winter as they solve crimes on the Spanish island under the watchful gaze of their volatile boss Inés Villegas (María Fernández Ache). We’re told the season will include treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings and murders, plus lots of tension as the odd-couple’s partnership is put to the test.

Max and Miranda are ready to hunt down criminals on the Spanish island. (Image credit: Prime Video)

The Mallorca Files season 3 cast — Elen Rhys as Miranda Blake

Elen Rhys is once again playing hard-working British cop Mirand Blake, having played the same character in the first two series on BBC1. She’s also had roles in Hidden, Keeping Faith, Broadchurch, Ordinary Lies, The Bastard Executioner, Agatha Raisin and Silent Witness.

Elen Rhys as Miranda in the new third series. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Julian Looman as Max Winter

Austrian actor Julian Looman is again playing Miranda’s more chilled-out partner Max Winter in this third series of The Mallorca Files. As well as playing the detective in the previous two series of The Mallorca Files. He’s also starred in Constellation, Emily in Paris, Nightlife and Prey.

Julian Looman as Max Winter in series 3. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Who else is starring and guest stars?

María Fernández Ache plays Palma police chief Inés Villegas. Guest stars include Enrique Arce (Money Heist), Philippe Brenninkmeyer (Mad Men), Charlie Higson (The Fast Show), Michael Jibson (Bodies), David Mora (Memento Mori), Elena Saurel (Buffering), and Leonor Watling (Cities).

María Fernández Ache as Inés in series 3. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Behind the scenes and more on The Mallorca Files series 3

The Mallorca Files season 3 is co-produced by Cosmopolitan Pictures and BBC Studios production label Clerkenwell Films. Cosmopolitan founder Ben Donald and Clerkenwell’s co-MD Wim de Greef are executive producers, along with series creator, showrunner, and lead writer Dan Sefton. Dan Muirden, Sarah-Lou Hawkins, Emily Fairweather, Jackie Okwera, and Alex McBride have also been part of the writing team for Season Three. Dominic Barlow served as the series producer, while Craig Pickles, Rob Evans and Kate Cheeseman have directed the latest series. BBC Studios is handling global distribution with Beth Anderson, SVP/GM, BBC Studios North America & LatAm brokering the deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

Ben Donald, executive producer of The Mallorca Files says: “Introducing global audiences to the stunning island of Mallorca and the world of Miranda and Max during the first two seasons of The Mallorca Files, was a blast. Elen and Julian created two engaging and loveable characters that found a special place in the hearts of millions of international viewers, so we are beyond thrilled to be working with Amazon MGM Studios and BBC Studios to bring the pair and their crime-solving chemistry back to screen. It’s wonderful that new viewers will be able to catch up on the stories to date, while the new season will see even more thrilling stories and action-packed sequences. And of course, the chemistry between Miranda and Max will continue to leave viewers guessing as to what happens next…”

“We’re so excited to partner with BBC Studios and the producing teams to continue the escapist adventure of The Mallorca Files in an all-new season,” said Lauren Anderson, Head of Brand and Content Innovation, Amazon MGM Studios. “Attracted to the chemistry of its leads solving interesting crimes in a gorgeous location, The Mallorca Files has a devoted fan base and there is no better way to celebrate the show than to offer the entire series on Prime Video to loyal fans and new viewers alike.”

Mark Linsey, President of Scripted, BBC Studios Productions says, “We are excited for [creator] Dan Sefton and the production teams at Cosmopolitan Pictures and Clerkenwell Films to be bringing The Mallorca Files back for a third season and for it to be finding a new audience with Amazon MGM Studios. As we continue to embrace our premium ad-supported partners, this deal showcases a new way in how BBC Studios can tap into our vast catalogue to collaborate and create the next chapter for some of our fan-favourite characters.”