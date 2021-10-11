'The Night Before Christmas' — CBeebies Christmas show air date, cast, and everything we know

CBeebies presenter Andy Day is among the stars who may feature.

CBeebies new spectacular annual Christmas Show, The Night Before Christmas, will be an adaption of the classic poem of the same name.

Fans will be happy to hear that the CBeebies annual Christmas Show will be back this year in all its magical glory.

The show will be recorded at the Theatre Royal Plymouth in front of a local audience in October. Fans will be happy to hear that the Cbeebies annual Christmas Show will be back in true CBeebies style, the show will be brimming with sparkling magic and festive music. Along with incredible dance performances and a star-studded ensemble of CBeebies presenters and talent. It’s sure to be an exciting extravaganza for all the family to enjoy.

The CBeebies Christmas Show will also be available to watch on the "big screen", so families can enjoy it across cinemas in the UK and Ireland, with added exclusive content.

When will 'The Night Before Christmas' be on?

The show will air on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer on Saturday Dec. 11.

What is 'The Night Before Christmas' about?

Written by Nathan Cockerhill, the show follows the adventures of siblings Holly and Jack on Christmas Eve, as they send their wishes to Father Christmas. But, they run into a problem when the troublesome Wish Taker steals their wishes, leaving Holly to travel all over in search of them. Will she manage to find the stolen wishes and get them to Father Christmas in time?

Banks and Wag will also be providing the music for the glorious show.

Is there a trailer?

There’s no trailer out yet, but we’ll update this guide when one has been released.