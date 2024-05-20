The Scurry: cast, plot and everything we know about the movie with killer squirrels

Comedy-horror The Scurry sees Fallout star Ella Purnell play a pest controller forced to battle with a group of killer squirrels. Rhys Ifans and The Lazarus Project’s Paapa Essiedu also have roles in the movie, which has been penned by The Mash Report writer Tim Telling.

Directed by Welsh actor Craig Roberts, here’s everything you need to know about The Scurry….

The Scurry does not yet have a release date and it's unclear where we will be able to catch the movie, whether it's Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus or another streaming service but as soon as we hear anything we’ll update this page.

The Scurry plot

The Scurry follows two pest controllers who are called to a café in a country park to investigate what is thought to be a routine vermin problem. But then, at night, an avalanche of crazed squirrels descends to seek revenge and cause chaos. Several fatalities ensue and the survivors take shelter in the café as a storm wipes out the power and all communications. That leaves an isolated and eclectic mix of people, from pest controllers and sulky teens to hypocritical vegans and a drug dealer, all battling for survival.

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean in the Fallout series. (Image credit: JoJo Whilden/Prime Video)

The Scurry cast

The Scurry stars Ella Purnell as a pest controller. Emma plays Lucy MacLean in the Prime Video series Fallout and has also starred in Yellowjackets, Star Trek Prodigy and Churchill. She played the teenage Maleficent in the film of the same name and Emma in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. She’s also been in Belgravia, Ordeal By Innocence and Candy.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet but as soon as a trailer lands, we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes and more on The Scurry

The Scurry is currently being shot on location in South Wales. It's directed by actor Craig Roberts. True Brit Entertainment is co-producer and UK distributor on the film.

Producers are James Swarbrick for Water & Power and Adrian Bate for Cliff Edge. Executive producers are Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power, Roberts for Cliff Edge, Zygi Kamasa for True Brit, James Spring and James Scott for Circus Studios and Joe Simpson and Simon Williams for Ashland Hill.

”Fallout is the biggest show on the planet right now, so to have the lead actress join our squirrel movie is incredibly exciting for the production team and our worldwide distribution partners,” said Scott.

”We are excited to start shooting our fifth movie in under six months since our launch,” said True Brit CEO Kamasa. ”We are also thrilled to add Ella to our brilliant British ensemble cast. She will be fantastic battling deranged killer squirrels.”