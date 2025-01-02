The Upshaws season 6: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy series

It may be cooler outside, but Netflix is heating things up in the streaming world by dropping The Upshaws season 6, again reuniting Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields for more laughs and must-watch moments. The comedy continues to be a force to be reckoned with, and season after season proves why we listed it as one of the best shows on air featuring Black culture.

Now in some sad news, The Upshaws will officially end with season 7, so season 6 is the precursor to the show's big finale. So what can you expect with this round of new episodes?

Here’s everything we know about The Upshaws season 6.

The Upshaws season 6 debuts on Netflix on Thursday, January 9. Those hoping to watch episodes of the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

The Upshaws plot

Here’s the official synopsis of the overall series:

"Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together."

The Upshaws season 6 cast

Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields and Mike Epps in The Upshaws (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Again leading The Upshaws cast are popular comedians Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes. Epps is a veteran both on the small screen and big screen, recently appearing in projects like Madame Web, The Underdoggs and I'm a Virgo. Sykes also has a resume that includes television and film, and she recently appeared in The Other Two, Chivalry and History of the World: Part II . The comedians are joined of course by the legendary Kim Fields (The Facts of Life, Living Single).

The Upshaws cast is rounded out by the following:

Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Jermelle Simon (Animal Kingdom)

Page Kennedy (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.)

Diamond Lyons (5th Ward)

Journey Christine (Outsiders)

Khali Spraggins (Empire)

The Upshaws season 6 trailer

If you look closely at the trailer, you might spy two Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members. Check out the clip below.