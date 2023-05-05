Who Do You Think You Are? 2023: release date, celebrities, discoveries and all we know

Who Do You Think You Are? is back for a twentieth season.

Who Do You Think You Are? 2023 will see another set of celebs delving into their personal pasts for the twentieth installment of this much-loved BBC documentary.

As you'd expect, our line-up of stars are set to learn some fascinating facts about their personal heritage that they might never have found on their own.

Those discoveries will take some of our celebs to far-flung destinations, and others will uncover connections to Scottish royalty, murder trials and tragic accidents.

With the BBC promising "shocking truths, tears, and tragedies as well as moving and uplifting stories", this is sure to be just as fascinating a series as you'd hope when it arrives this summer.

Here's everything we know about Who Do You Think You Are 2023...

When is Who Do You Think You Are? 2023 on TV?

The 20th series of Who Do You Think You Are? is set to air on BBC One in June 2023. We'll add in the exact launch date here when it's confirmed.

You can also stream past series of the long-running historical show on BBC iPlayer.

Which celebrities are taking part in Who Do You Think You Are? 2023?

The lineup for Who Do You Think You Are series 20 has been confirmed and they are...

Kevin Clifton

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Emily Atack

Claire Foy

Lesley Manville

Dev Griffin

Chris Ramsey

Chris and Xand van Tulleken

Bear Grylls

Of this celebrity lineup, BBC Head of History Simon Young said: "As one of Britain's most beloved documentary series returns for series 20, the line-up of household names, and the array of astonishing family histories, grow from strength to strength. This series is often imitated but never bettered, and this latest edition demonstrates why."

What will the celebrities discover in Who Do You Think You Are? 2023?

The BBC has teased a little of what we can expect from each of the celebrities when they dive into their personal histories in the show.

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Musical theatre master Andrew Lloyd Webber apparently uncovers uncanny parallels between his own life and those of his ancestors.

Emily Atack

Actor and comedian Emily Atack will apparently discover that she, Ryan Reynolds and a certain football club have a lot more in common than she could have possibly guessed... what's her connection to the Welcome to Wrexham star?

Claire Foy

Who Do You Think You Are? often unearths the most unexpected family secrets, and Claire Foy will discover that her family were once caught up in a murder trial!

Lesley Manville

Magpie Murders star Lesley Manville will learn that one of her ancestors was fighting for workers' rights, even though they ended up paying a very heavy price for their struggle.

Kevin Clifton

Strictly Come Dancing pro and performer Kevin Clifton's Who Do You Think You Are? journey will take him overseas, to one of the most remote parts of Canada... what will her uncover there?

Dev Griffin

Radio DJ Dev Griffin is journeying to Jamaica in his episode, where he'll be checking our some very surprising personal records pertaining to his great grandparents.

Chris Ramsey

The BBC said that the phrase 'you make your own luck' is a very apt phrase for podcaster, comedian and presenter Chris Ramsey's family past. Apparently, he will discovery some extraordinary survival stories, and learn about an ancestor who won a very strange lottery in his past.

Chris and Xand van Tulleken

Identical twin doctors and TV presenters Chris and Xand van Tulleken will be hitting the road together on the trail of more info about their Dutch ancestry.

Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls will no doubt feel right at home in his episode of the series. His Who Do You Think You Are? 2023 journey will take him to the wild, because of a royal connection.

Is there a Who Do You Think You Are? 2023 trailer?

We haven't seen a trailer just yet, but as and when one is released, we'll be sure to include it here.