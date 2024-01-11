Zorro: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the new series

He may not fly, have X-ray vision or superhuman strength, but Zorro is a hero nonetheless and his legend is being reimagined in a series appropriately titled Zorro.

In this thrilling new show set in 1834, the hero has a long list of enemies ranging from colonizers, oligarchs and those just lending their villainous talent to the highest bidder. So will he thrive trying to save the day or will he fold under the pressure of it all?

Here’s everything we know about Zorro. By the way, if you don’t speak Spanish fluently, you’ll want to cue up the English captions as the series is shot in the Spanish language.

Zorro premieres on Prime Video on Friday, January 19 in the US and Latin America. It debuts on Prime Video in select European countries like Spain, Portugal and France on Thursday, January 25.

We are still waiting to confirm when the series will be released in the UK. Once more information becomes available, we’ll pass along the update.

Zorro plot

Miguel Bernardeau and Renata Notni, Zorro (Image credit: Prime Video )

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

"Everyone expects to control California in 1834: The old colonizers, the newly installed government craving support from Mexico after serving the Spanish crown, Russian oligarchs using their Russian-American companies, the French who don’t want to relinquish their control of this rich territory and the newly formed United States of America. The victims of this struggle are always the same people: the native Indians, some of which serve as semi slaves in the missions and others remain free, the Mexican workers exploited and disenfranchised by the government and the immigrants of every race and origin that came looking for opportunities. Their last hope is a millennial hero that has kept the peace in their world and has now reincarnated in the young Diego de la Vega. New times call for a new hero."

Zorro cast

The story of this newly invented Zorro is brought to life by an ensemble cast. Here are the actors starring in the series:

Miguel Bernardeau (1899)

Renata Notni (El Dragón: Return of a Warrior)

Dalia Xiuhcoatl (Luna Negra)

Emiliano Zurita (Natural Born Narco)

Elia Galera (Hospital Central)

Paco Tous (Los hombres de Paco)

Rodolfo Sancho (The Ministry of Time)

Cristo Fernández (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts)

Francisco Reyes (30 Coins)

Cecilia Suárez (Upon Open Sky)

Luis Tosar (Sky High)

Ana Layevska (Yankee)

Zorro trailer

Check out this official trailer for Zorro. The video makes the reimagined take on the legendary hero look quite promising.

How to watch Zorro

Zorro is a Prime Video original series. Those hoping to watch the episodes will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Prime Video offers several options for would-be subscribers.