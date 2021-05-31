Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor is frantic when Peter disappears

A liver is found for Peter but Carla Connor discovers he’s missing!

In tonight's first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Carla Connor is frosty with Sarah, claiming Adam has all but signed Peter’s death warrant by pulling out of the transplant.

It’s clear that Carla has put all the blame on her for Adam’s decision. Meanwhile, Daniel breaks the news to Peter that unfortunately his liver isn’t compatible.

Finding Adam and Daniel in the pub Carla drops the bombshell that the transplant centre has found a liver for Peter but she can’t find him!

Will she track him down before it is too late? Or has Peter taken drastic action to avoid what he believes is inevitable?

Johnny decides he needs to work out what he really wants and look to the future.

But how will Jenny react when he tells her that she’s putting the pub up for sale? Will these two be able to reconcile?

When Tyrone realises he’s double booked himself with work and having the girls, Alina offers to help out and it’s clear Tyrone feels he made the right decision putting all his efforts in to his new relationship.

However, Hope convinces Alina that Fiz won’t mind if she gives her eyelash extensions.

But will she smell a rat and realise that Hope may be telling lies to get what she wants and cause more trouble between Alina and Fiz?

Elsewhere, Evelyn continues to milk her fake injury Bernie runs errands for her but assures Dev she has a masterplan. What’s she up to?

