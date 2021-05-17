Coronation Street spoilers: Elaine Jones learns Cathy’s secret…
Elaine Jones learns what Cathy has been hiding
In tonight's first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Ryan catches the mouse to Yasmeen’s relief.
But the hunt for the rodent has unearthed a mountain of boxes and Roy tells Elaine Jones about Cathy’s hoarding problem.
When Cathy finds Elaine and Brian searching her room she is forced into admitting to Brian that her hoarding is out of control again and she’s ashamed.
Will Brian ask her to come home?
Nick confides in David and Shona how Sam’s ordeal wasn’t an accident but was orchestrated by Harvey.
He then calls Leanne and explains he won’t be returning to the hideout as Sam is in danger. Will Leanne give up and withdraw their statement to the police?
Having found out about Sam’s kidnap from Shona, a furious Natasha barges her way into No.8 and demands that Nick calls the police and tells them the truth.
Evelyn’s put out to find Bernie working in the shop and further annoyed when she slips and falls on some spilt salad dressing.
Clutching her foot in pain, Evelyn threatens to sue Dev and Bernie for criminal negligence.
Steve tells Emma that he intends to put things right with Curtis.
Curtis meets up with Steve who apologises for his behaviour and when he reveals he’s got an interview at the bistro, Steve offers to give him some pointers.
Jenny confronts Daisy and tells her she knows how she tried to blackmail Ronnie and she wants her to move out.
Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.