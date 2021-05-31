Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape takes the girls from Tyrone?

Will Fiz Stape fight for sole custody of her children?

In tonight's first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) a fuming Fiz hears about Tyrone and Alina’s sexy photo shoot and demands Tyrone contribute to a school trip to the zoo for Hope Stape.

Meanwhile, when Tyrone gets a call from school asking him to collect Hope as she’s been playing up, Hope takes her mood out on Alina before running into the road.

Ronnie manages to stop as Alina explains how Hope ran in front of the car just to scare her.

But as Fiz approaches what will Hope’s story be and will it impact on Tyrone and Alina’s access to the girls?

Alina struggles to connect with Hope Stape and is stunned when the youngster shouts at her and runs into the road!

When Aadi pokes fun at Dev’s nonexistent love life, a sympathetic Bernie comes to his rescue and makes out they’re off for brunch together.

Dev plays along but as the pair enjoy their pretend date, before suggesting they go back to No.7 and continue their charade.

Are these two really acting or is their chemistry for real?

Sparks fly between Dev and Bernie - will their role play turn in to something more serious?

At a staff meeting and the news is broken to a worried Sean and Emma that Johnny is selling the pub.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings.