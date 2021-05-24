Doctors spoilers: Can Al Haskey help an awkward family reunion?

Al Haskey has some life advice for a local councillor Ade who is struggling to reconnect with his estranged son on Doctors

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) tries to help a local councillor reconnect with his estranged teenage son on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Local councillor Ade Holland (Ian Hallard) is reunited with his estranged son Ryan (James Teague), after the death of Ryan's mum.

Ryan struggles to reconnect with his estranged dad Ade on Doctors

Ryan hasn't seen his dad since he was five and the pair struggle to get on.

Ade is worried about his grieving son and seeks help from Al at the surgery.

Ryan blames himself for his mum's death even though she died from a brain haemorrhage.

After some advice from Al, it looks like Ryan is ready to try and reconnect with his dad.

But then things take a mysterious turn...

WHY does Ade panic when missing Hayley tracks him down on Doctors?

What is the reason behind Ade's sudden shifty behaviour?

What is the connection between Ade and a missing local teenager, Hayley Wilkins (Dayna Bateman)

Hayley's mum Jackie (Susie Riddell) has reported her daughter's disappearance.

Jackie is desperate to find her runaway daughter Hayley on Doctors

But Ryan becomes worried when Hayley comes to the house looking for Ade.

Then the pair disappear somewhere together.

Ade warns Ryan to forget he ever saw Hayley at the house!

What on earth is going on??

Doctors continues this Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One