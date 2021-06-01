Emmerdale spoilers! Jimmy King tells Nicola he's moving out!

A bombshell announcement from Jimmy breaks Nicola's heart

Jimmy King packs his bags in Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Fresh from his humiliating experience with Mandy Dingle – which saw adrift Jimmy King tell his friend he had feelings for her – Jimmy (Nick Miles) is feeling awful.

But when Mandy (Lisa Riley) urges him to fight for his marriage to Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), can he find it in himself?

Mandy urges Jimmy to fight for his marriage to Nicola

When he arrives home, Jimmy's peeved to find Nicola arguing with Juliette (Amelia Curtis), little Carl's birth mum.

Nicola's incensed when her husband seems to take Juliette's side.

Jimmy appears to take Juliette's side when he finds Nicola rowing with her

Later, it's just too much for Jimmy who tells Nicola he's moving out. With that Nicola's world comes crashing down around her. Is this really it for the Kings?

At Home Farm, Gabby's (Rosie Bentham) riled when Jamie's ex-wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) swans in to pick up a sleeping bag for Millie.

To make matters worse Millie's dog then goes to the loo on Gabby's fancy bag!

Andrea annoys Gabby when she swans in to Home Farm

Meanwhile, Meena (Paige Sandhu) lies in wait outside the church for vicar Charles (Kevin Mathurin) and sows a seed of doubt in his mind about his blossoming relationship with single mum Andrea.

Meena sows doubt in Charles' mind about his relationship with single mum Andrea Tate

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.