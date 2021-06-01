Emmerdale spoilers! Kim Tate tells Jamie she's being poisoned

Jamie Tate spots Home Farm is riddled with hidden cameras and wants answers from his mum

Kim Tate opens up to her son Jamie in Monday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Home Farm Kim Tate is still on a mission to smoke out her poisoner.

She's laid some seeds, she's rigged up CCTV and she's lying in wait.

Kim (Claire King) has no idea who she can trust – not even her on-off lover Will (Dean Andrews) – who piques her suspicions when he makes her a business pitch.

Jamie (Alex Lincoln) is stunned when he spots that Home Farm is riddled with hidden cameras and confronts his mum.

Kim tells her son someone has been poisoning her. With the mother-son relationship already strained, Jamie appears hurt to realise Kim has him earmarked as a possible suspect.

Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) stuffs up big time when she realises it's Jimmy's plea hearing.

Jimmy (Nick Miles) hides his upset when his wife tells him she can't make it. It's another knock to the Kings' troubled marriage.

When supportive friend Mandy (Lisa Riley) hears Jimmy is intending to plead guilty to death by dangerous driving she's determined to make him see Paul's death, which Jimmy's convinced he caused, was an accident.

Elsewhere, Wendy's (Susan Cookson) on a mission - but what has she got planned?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.