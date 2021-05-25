Emmerdale spoilers: Will Kim Tate expose her poisoner?

Emmerdale spoilers: Suspects Gabby, Jamie, Dawn, Will, Al and Jai are called to Home Farm by cunning Kim who wants to find out who's been lacing her brandy…

Kim Tate tries to expose her poisoner in Monday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having found out someone has been drugging her – which left fearing she had dementia – Kim Tate has concocted a plan to smoke out her poisoner.

But as she gathers her suspects – Jamie (Alex Lincoln), Dawn (Olivia Bromley), Will (Dean Andrews), Jai (Chris Bisson), Al (Michael Wildman) and Gabby (Rosie Bentham) – will Kim's cunning pay off?

Kim pretends she's going to resign and hopes her bombshell will smoke out her poisoner

The unlikely group of guests are stunned to have been invited to Home Farm for lunch and are feeling slightly uneasy.

Kim Tate's (Claire King) not exactly known for kind gestures. As they wonder what's in store, Kim doesn't keep them waiting long…

Keeping up the pretence of her being woozy and confused, Kim starts to spin her web and announces that she's stepping back from the business and wants someone to take over!

Kim's suspects: Jai, Dawn, Jamie, Al, Will and Gabby (Image credit: Joseph Scanlon)

Her shock bombshell has the desired effect and soon the dining room is abuzz with chatter and bickering about who's right for the top job.

With the seed laid, Kim then makes another announcement, a speech she hopes with push her secret poisoner into taking action…

Will her plan pay off? Are we going to find out who's been lacing Kim's brandy decanter all these weeks?

Bernice makes a nuisance of herself

Elsewhere it's wedding fever for Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) and Liam (Jonny McPherson) whose big day has been pulled forward.

Bernice won't leave her ex, Liam, alone…

But Leyla can't seem to get a moment alone to discuss arrangements with her fiance Liam as his ex, Bernice (Sam Giles), seems to be permanently glued to his side!

… Leyla's getting fed up of always finding her fiance Liam in conversation with his ex-fiancee Bernice

Elsewhere, Leanne (Mimi Slinger) offloads to Billy (Jay Kontzle) about Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) who's not being very attentive.

Leanna feels Jacob's not making much effort with her

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.