Emmerdale spoilers! When Lydia Dingle is mugged can she stop the family from going after revenge?

The slur of the pension scam still continues to haunt Lydia Dingle…

Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle is attacked in Tuesday's episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Poor Lydia Dingle is still in the depths of despair over being accused of a pension scam.

As she tries to move on from the slur, this week, she's set back all over again when a brick is thrown through the window of the Dingle house.

Samson insists Lydia (Karen Blick) go to the police but his dad Sam (James Hooton) wants to settle it the Dingle way.

Insisting that she won't condone violence, Lydia tells her protective husband she's capable of going to the police station alone but when she leaves the house she's robbed!

When Samson finds Lydia being terrorised he doesn't react and it takes Sam to come along and chase the lads away.

Samson then hates himself for not standing up to the yobs and finds himself torn between his parents' views on how to handle things.

As Sam gets fired up about revenge, Lydia hopes there will be no more trouble.

But when the couple head off to report the crime, Samson loads a crowbar into his school bag…

At the caravan park with her boozy mum Sandra (Joanne Mitchell), lost Liv (Isobel Steele) is touched when she gets a video message from Aaron urging her to come home.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.