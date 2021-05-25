Hollyoaks spoilers: There’s BIG TROUBLE in store for dodgy Fergus Collins!

Dodgy Fergus Collins realises he's got a HUGE problem. The question is, can he fix it before things get out of control?

Dodgy businessman Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) has a new problem to contend with in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Fergus gets a visit from his tech guy, ‘Timmy’ he is told there is a problem with ‘Operation Bluebird’.

Timmy tells Fergus a live camera has gone down and they’re shedding subscribers left, right and centre.

As viewers now know, Project Bluebird, is Fergus's sinister website that allows ‘customers’ to pay for access to live-streams of women being filmed in their homes.

Fergus has secretly rigged up a camera in nurse Peri Lomax’s (Ruby O’Donnell) bedroom and she has no idea her every move is being captured by a secret hidden camera!

Peri Lomax has no idea Fergus Collins has installed a hidden camera in her bedroom

Timmy stresses they have just 24 hours to get the camera up and running or their biggest subscriber will be cancelling for good.

Fergus knows he has to act fast but what is he planning to do?

Cindy Cunningham has some explaining to do

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is left scrambling for words when she’s confronted about her drastic actions yesterday.

Cindy took matters into her own hands when she discovered Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clarke) had quit rehab.

Sue would rather her son get back together with Mandy than be with Cindy

Sue Morgan, (Marian McLoughlin) pounces on the opportunity to make Cindy look bad and uses it as a reason to push her out of her son Luke’s (Gary Lucy) life.

Plus, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) continues to try and impress his ex, Nancy (Jessica Fox).

Nancy doesn't want to let herself get hurt by Darren again

However Nancy is worried about getting hurt again by Darren and confides in Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) about her fears.

Courtney tells Darren he needs to up his game.

Courtney tells Darren (right) he needs to try harder with Nancy (left)

Darren duly responds and gets suited and booted for a fancy meal that he invites Nancy to.

Nancy’s delighted but there are soon issues to deal with!

Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) announces that she’s having a big relaunch of The Loft.

What’s she planning and will it bring the punters flocking?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm