Home and Away spoilers: Ari Parata finds out the heartbreaking truth

Ari Parata senses something is terribly wrong when his ex-girlfriend Mac is rushed to hospital on Home and Away. He soon finds out why...

Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) makes a heartbreaking discovery on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Ari and his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) are shocked to see Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has collapsed!

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) help rush Mac to Northern District Hospital.

Tane and Ziggy race Mackenzie to hospital on Home and Away...

Put on the spot, Mia has no choice but to come clean and tell Ari the truth about his ex-girlfriend Mac's pregnancy and miscarriage...

Ari wastes no time and arrives on the scene at the hospital.

Mac falls apart with grief as Ari comforts her over the tragic turn of events...

Christian is furious following his arrest for assaulting Lewis on Home and Away

Meanwhile, Christian Green (Ditch Davey) is furious following his arrest.

Now the doctor has a criminal record and must face a tribunal review.

Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) warns her fiance Christian he needs to stay calm and not do anything to make things worse.

Things get heated between Christian and Lewis again on Home and Away!

But outside the Bait Shop, Christian has another confrontation with his accuser, Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold).

Will Christian lose his cool and punch Lewis again?

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) begins to worry as boyfriend Lewis vows payback on Christian again.

The nurse is starting to worry about the state of Lewis's mental health.

His vendetta against Christian is now way out of control.

How far will Lewis go to shutdown Christian?

