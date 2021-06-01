Home and Away spoilers: Christian Green goes SKINNY-DIPPING!

Christian Green is determined to embrace life to the full on Home and Away. But how will fiancee Tori react when she catches him skinny-dipping?

Dr Christian Green (played by Ditch Davey) has started to act rather out-of-character since his near-death experience on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Christian feels like he has been given another chance in life after disturbed nurse Lewis Hayes tried to muder him.

On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Christian has a hoot splashing about in the sea... fully clothed!

Christian Green goes for a fully clothed swim on Home and Away!

Christian's fiancee, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is not impressed.

She is busy stressing out over their upcoming wedding.

However, after Christian hears Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) talk about her new determination to live life to the full, he is inspired...

The next day, Tori is flabbergasted when she catches Christian skinny dipping at the very public beach!

Nikau and Allegra impress boss Sienna on Home and Away

Down in the city, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and modelling partner Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald) are the talk of the party.

Nikau's girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) can't help but notice the easy chemistry between Nikau and Allegra.

Has she got anything to worry about?

What's the plan for Ryder and Chloe on Home and Away?

Back in the Bay, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and his girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) are finding unemployment a BORE.

However, Ryder's family are not impressed when they hear Ryder and Chloe have been trying to score FREE food from the Diner because they've run out of money.

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) decides to take the no-nonsense approach.

He tells Ryder it's time he found or job.

Or else he can start helping out at the Bait Shop.

But both Ryder and Alf are in for a surprise when Chloe announces they do have a plan in motion!

Ryder hasn't got a clue what Chloe is talking about.

But he decides to play along, hoping it will get grumpy Alf off his case for the moment!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5 Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR