Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson tracks down Mackenzie Booth

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is still on a donward spiral

The restaurant boss got kicked-out by house mate Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) after making a drunken pass at Ziggy's boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne)

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is alarmed when he finds his sister Mackenzie holed-up at the local motel.

She's in a right drunken state!

Dean confronts Mackenzie about her behaviour and wants her to move in with him.

But Mackenzie just wants to stay drunk and continue her pity party after all the bad luck she has had recently.

Can Dean find a way to convince Mac to clean-up her act?

Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) return from their search for Susie McAllister.

But their search hit a dead end.

Susie is still on the run with a whole lot of other people's money.

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is happy that Leah is home.

But his joy is short-lived when it becomes clear Leah is not about to drop her search for Susie.

But when Justin attempts to lay down the law and forbid Leah to pursue Susie, the couple get into a massive row!

Elsewhere in the Bay, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) reminisce about the contents of the wooden box.

It is a memento box for their late baby son, Kauri.

Surrounded by memories of their painful loss, can Ari and Mia ever consider trying again for another baby?

