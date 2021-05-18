Home and Away spoilers: Mia Anderson confronts Mackenzie Booth!

There's a showdown at Salt when restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth gets into a heated discussion with angry Mia on Home and Away...

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) doesn't want to be around anyone connected to the Parata family on Home and Away.

On today's episode of the Aussie soap (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), word gets round that Mac has sacked Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) from Salt.

Chloe's mum Mia (Anna Samson) is annoyed that Chloe has been caught in the crossfire of Mac's break-up with Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams).

But when Mia drops by Salt to confront Mac about her behaviour, things quickly get heated between the two women...

Mackenzie Booth stands her ground against Mia after sacking Chloe from Salt on Home and Away

Meanwhile, Chloe is devastated after being sacked from Salt.

The situation gets worse when Chloe finds out her boyfriend Ryder Jackson (Lucas Radovich) was originally meant to sack her.

Ryder tries to argue that he was under orders from boss Mackenzie.

But Chloe is not happy that Ryder didn't have her back when he should have.

Ryder is now in the bad books with Chloe and Mackenzie.

WHAT will he do?

Justin tries some distraction tactics on Leah on Home and Away

Elsewhere, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) tries to distract girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) from her search for information on Susie McAllister.

But Leah is obssessed with a new scam watch website she has discovered.

She is certain the website could provide clues as to the whereabouts of the conwoman who stole $90,000 from Leah and Justin.

But how will John Palmer (Shane Withington), who was also duped by Susie, react when Leah tries to involve him in her plans to catch her?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5 Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR