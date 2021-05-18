Home and Away spoilers: Will Ryder Jackson SACK Chloe Anderson?

Ryder Jackson is under pressure from Mackenzie to sack girlfriend Chloe at Salt on Home and Away. Will Ryder be kissing goodbye to his relationship too?

Ryder Jackson (played by Lucas Radovich) has a BIG dilemma on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has just given Ryder a job promotion at Salt.

But he is now under STRICT instructions to fire co-worker Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).

Chloe just happens to also be Ryder's girlfriend!

But Ryder can't bring himself to do the deed and lies to Mackenzie that he has sorted the issue.

However, he is caught out big time when Mackenzie arrives at Salt and finds Chloe is still working there!

Will Mac take it upon herself to do what Ryder couldn't, and give Chloe her marching orders?

Does Amber regret declaring her love for Dean on Home and Away?

Meanwhile, Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) is in a spin after declaring her love for Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor).

Dean is not exactly rushing to say those three special words back to her.

So now Amber is worried she's made a BIG mistake being so honest.

Will Amber manage to find out how Dean really feels about her and their relationship?

Leah is still searching for information on conwoman Susie on Home and Away

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is still gathering information on runaway conwoman, Susie McAllister.

As Leah sits in the dark in front of her computer seeking more information, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is starting to get worried about her obsessive behaviour.

And Justin has troubles of his own.

After running out of pain medication, what will Justin do to get his hands on more pills?

