Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is scheming Sienna Blake plotting?

Sienna Blake arranges a surprise photoshoot on Home and Away. But does the model agency boss have SECRET plans to sabotage Nikau and Bella's romance?

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) and her boyfriend Nikau Parata can't wait to spend some quality time together on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) but Sienna Blake has other ideas.

Sienna reckons Nikau is Australia's next top model.

Sienna and photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne) unexpectedly arrive in Summer Bay and announce a SURPRISE photoshoot!

It looks like Nikau and Bella have no choice but to drop their plans to accomodate bossy Sienna.

Is Sienna Blake planning to cause trouble for Bella and Nikau on Home and Away?

But little do the couple know, scheming Sienna doesn't entirely have their best interests at heart.

She unexpectedly invites model Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald) to join the photoshoot.

Allegra questions why Sienna wants her there.

Sienna hints that she wants Allegra to shake things up between Nikau and his girlfriend Bella...

Ziggy is undecided about moving in with Tane on Home and Away

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is in a spin over boyfriend Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) suggestion they move in together!

Ziggy reckons their relationship is in a good space right now.

She doesn't want to do anything to jeopardise things.

But Tane is clearly worried he has rocked the boat by suggesting they take the next step.

Can Tane's older brother Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) find a way to unite the couple?

Alf and Roo have news about Martha on Home and Away

ALSO, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) returns to the Bay with news of his wife Martha.

Martha is doing really well with her recovery at the care facility.

But after all the drama Martha went through with her son Kieran Baldivis, will she be in any hurry to return to Summer Bay?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5 Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR