Home and Away spoilers: WHO declares their love for Dean Thompson?

Dean Thompson is thrown when girlfriend Amber gets emotional and says those three magic words on Home and Away! How will Dean react?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is enjoying being the family man on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5)

Dean is currently helping Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) organise the surf competition, which he knows his son Jai (River Jarvis) will love.

However, Dean's girlfriend Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) is still suspicious about the connection between Dean and ex-girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).

Amber wants to make sure she is the ONLY woman for Dean right now.

So in a burst of emotion, Amber starts talking about their future together and declares her love for Dean!

Too much, too soon?

Dean is bewildered by Amber's romantic outburst.

Is it a good or a bad thing?

Ryder seeks advice from Alf about his dilemma on Home and Away

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is thrilled when boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) offers him a job promotion at Salt.

Mac wants barman Ryder to step-up assistant manager of the restaurant.

However, with power comes responsibilty.

Ryder's first task will be to sack his co-worker/girlfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett)!

He tries to argue the case that Chloe is a great worker (and amazing cocktail maker!)

But Mac's mind is made-up.

She wants Chloe gone!

Will Ryder have no choice but to fire Chloe... and possibly kiss goodbye to his new romance at the same time?

Ziggy is getting fed-up with Mackenzie on Home and Away

Elsewhere in the Bay, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is getting fed-up with moody housemate, Mac.

Mac is still hung-up on her ex-boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams).

Ziggy doesn't think it's healthy for Mac to keep obsessing over Ari.

He has now moved on with girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson).

Will Ziggy have to dish-out some tough love to convince Mac to move on too?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5 Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR