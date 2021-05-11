Home and Away spoilers: Will Lewis Hayes KILL Christian Green?

Time is running out for Christian on Home and Away as disturbed nurse Lewis Hayes prepares to give him a lethal injection...

It's not looking good for Dr Christian Green (played by Ditch Davey) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) has the medic strapped to a bed in an abandoned section of the hospital.

Disturbed nurse Lewis still blames Christian over the death of his wife Anna.

Now he is determined to shutdown Christian... permanently!

Lewis Hayes plots to kill Christian on Home and Away...

Christian is horrified as Lewis prepares a lethal injection to KILL him...

Will anyone find out what's going on before it's too late?

Elsewhere in the Bay, there is some BIG news for Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).

The photography student is thrilled to discover she is the winner of a photography competition.

Bella is now being invited to a swanky awards ceremony in the city to collect her prize!

Bella's boyfriend Nikau is not happy with her on Home and Away

However, Bella's bubble is burst when her boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) doesn't share her happiness.

Nikau is annoyed that Bella submitted a photo of him for the competition without asking his permission.

After Nikau storms off, will Bella be going to the awards ceremony alone?

Leah is determined to track down conwoman Susie on Home and Away

ALSO, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is getting frustrated waiting for an update from the police about Susie McAllister.

The conwoman ran off with $90,000 belonging to Leah and her boyfriend Justin Morgan (James Stewart).

Leah intends to see Susie brought to justice!

Annoyed at the slow pace of the police investigation, Leah decides to take matters into her own hands.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5 Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR