Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni confronts Mackenzie Booth

Uh-oh. It looks like Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has outstayed her welcome at the farmhouse on Home and Away...

On today's episode (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) finds out what drunk housemate Mac has been up to.

Ziggy is not impressed when she hears Mac made a move on Ziggy's boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne)!

Mac wakes-up with the hangover from hell.

But there's worse to come when Ziggy gives Mac her marching orders to move out of the house!

Meanwhile, Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) is feeling increasingly insecure about her relationship with Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor).

Amber accidentally sees a text message Dean is sent by his ex-girlfriend Ziggy, she continues to feel like second best.

After seeing Dean and Ziggy chatting down by the beach, Amber decides to confront her love rival.

Both Dean and Tane are alarmed as Amber and Ziggy almost come to blows!

Amber demands to know whether Dean is still in love with Ziggy.

WHAT will his answer be?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) continues her search for runaway conwoman Susie McAllister.

Leah gets Susie's ex John Palmer (Shane Withington) involved in her quest.

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still worried girlfriend Leah is getting carried away with the search.

But Leah is determined to see Susie brought to justice.

So the couple remain at odds for now...

