Beangate, blunders and boxing in I'm A Celeb 2023 last night: episode 16 recap

I'm A Celebrity 2023 episode 16, the camp kitchen nightmares continued, Josie Gibson had a bean blunder and Tony Bellew spoke about the dangers of boxing.

Also, Nella Rose and Sam Thompson went head-to-head in a camp X Factor audition to become one of JLS' backup dancers.

Here's what happened in I'm A Celebrity episode 16 last night...

Frankie Dettori leaves camp

It was the morning ahead of the first public vote off and Nella Rose told Danielle Harold in the leader and deputy bus: “I’m so nervous. I don’t want anyone to leave.”

Nella in the Bush Telegraph said: “Going to bed last night was so bittersweet. I kind of realised that this is the last time we’re going to sleep in this jungle altogether and as the days go by things are going to change drastically.”

Nella admitted to Danielle: “I don’t want anyone to leave, even Nigel and Fred, yeah. As annoying as they are, I love the drama. I live for it.”

Sam Thompson said in camp: “Well, well, well everybody, buckle up as it looks like it’s going to be quite a day.”

Tony Bellew in the Bush Telegraph said: “The mood in camp this morning is a little bit different. We’re going to go from a 10 to a 9, people are feeling very apprehensive. I’m not going to lie, they look a bit nervous. But no-one knows; is it you, is it not you. Someone’s going this morning.”

With Fred Sirieix and Josie still clashing over the cooking, Fred told Nick Pickard that: “She’s the Frank Sinatra of chefs, she’s doing it her way.”

In the Bush Telegraph Fred added: “There is no method, there is no technique she is just winging it and making it up as she goes along. It’s better if I look away and stay away from the kitchen because it just drives me crazy.”

Tony complained about breakfast, saying it was "horrific", meanwhile Nick said in the Bush Telegraph: “If I go out today, I certainly won’t miss the breakfast, put it that way.”

Ant and Dec arrived in camp and announced that Frankie was the first celebrity to leave the jungle as a result of the public vote.

Sam shouted: “Love you Frank!”

They all cheered Frankie as he left and they said "beautiful" altogether the way Frankie did.

Fred volunteers to do Celebrity Distressing Room Trial

Later on, Sam read a jungle laminate to everyone, saying: "Hello everyone, I have a note. Today’s Trial is called the Celebrity Distressing Rooms. It is up to you to decide which celebrity takes part. One by one each celebrity should say if they want to do the Trial and why. Once everybody has spoken you can make the decision as a group, good luck.”

Fred insisted that he would go, as Sam told him that he had to stand up and explain why.

Fred replied: “Because I haven’t done one yet. So, I’m going.”

Tony added: “Let’s just take our time and everyone have a little say of why they think they should do it before we just jump in and rush off. Chill out Freds.”

Fred said: “I’m going to go. I want to go because I want to go and do my best to bring the stars, to bring stars back for you. If everybody agrees that I’m going, then we’re done.”

Tony said: “One at a time mate.”

Nella joked: “I’d love a day off lads.”

Marvin said: “More than happy to do it, will do my best always.”

Josie said: “Marvin and Fred haven’t done a Trial yet, so it’s basically…”

Sam asked: “Shall we do rock, paper, scissors?”

Fred said: “This camp has all been equal… it’s only fair I go. If you want me to go, just say. Can you vote for me? Thank you. I am delighted.”

Marvin in the Bush Telegraph said: “I was definitely up for doing it, but we just want to eat. Whoever is up for doing them should just crack on and do them. So yeah, the French man has spoken.”

Arriving at the Trial clearing Fred told hosts Ant and Dec: “I’m feeling great, I was always going to come here and do a Trial this morning because I haven’t done one, so it’s only fair that I volunteer for this.”

Dec said: “You were pretty determined to be today though, weren’t you?”

Fred said: “It’s fair, it’s the right thing to do. Lots of the other campmates have done lots of Trials, I haven’t done any yet. They have been voted by the public, so I said, let’s go.”

Fred started doing push ups and Ant then joked: “This is celebrity distressing rooms. As you can see Fred, this Trial is made up of 5 dressing rooms that belong to actual celebrities.”

Ant explained that Fred had to search each dressing room to try and find stars. He had to find 9 stars in total and two minutes in each dressing room.

Dec said: “Beware, there might be a few surprises along the way.”

Fred said: “Let’s get on with it. Stop talking. You love to talk.”

The first room was named "Dame Judi Stench" and Fred had to search through a room filled with smelly rotten veg and critters.

Fred then had to search for two stars in "Rat" Damon's dressing room and failed to find any stars in the rat-infested room.

Next, he faced a room entitled, "Pecklan Donnelly" which was filled with host Dec's worst fear of pigeons.

As Fred raced around he hadn’t realised he found a star and missed it. In amongst this room there was a portrait of Stephen Mulhern and Fred put his hand inside Stephen Mulhern’s face to unscrew another star.

In the next dressing room, belonging to "Dolly Python", Fred was warned by Dec to be gentle and slow.

Fred found one star in a wig but threw a bag to one side that had a star in it.

Ant reminded him: “Check things properly Fred!”

In the "Bruce Sting-Steen" room Fred faced green ants. He ripped a guitar off the wall, through which he was meant to put his hand to find a star.

Distracted around the room looking in other places Fred yelled: “This is disgusting! Where are they?”

Fred completed the Trial with seven out of nine stars.

Fred said: “I’m disappointed I didn’t get nine" and counted his stars out in French as Dec joined in.

Josie's bean blunder

Josie wanted to try and make bean fritters for lunch as a change to their usual rice and beans.

Fred said in the Bush Telegraph: “She’s got no eggs, she’s got no flour, nothing but beans and oil… but I have stopped advising, I have stopped saying anything, I’m just going with the flow. Go on Josie, have fun.”

As she started, Josie found they didn’t fry like fritters and they started to fall apart as she said: “Mission abort. Mission abort.”

Fred added in the Bush Telegraph: “Very quickly, obviously, she said, ‘I’m aborting the mission’. No s*** Sherlock.”

Josie admitted: “I think it’s going to taste rank.”

Nick said: “It looks like a bean mash that’s just sort of semi-fried. We’ve got to give it a go.”

Nick laughed in the Bush Telegraph: “You learn a lot of things through failure.”

Nigel Farage said: “It was a near fritter.”

Tony talks boxing

In camp, Nella asked Tony why he retired from boxing.

Tony replied: “My body stopped me. It’s so dangerous. It’s brutal.”

He added: “Boxing is the most damaging sport in the world…a professional boxer, it’s estimated that he will get hit in the head 50,000 times a year… that’s going to catch up with me at some point. I can accept that, I knew it when I got into it… I know what I’m signing up for.”

“If tomorrow I go into a coma because of the punches I’ve took, that’s on me. That’s no-one else. I’m not suing no-one, it ain’t their fault.”

He added: “I used to say to my wife, I’m going to get hurt at some point. She would know. You’ve got to accept.”

Camp X Factor audition

After hearing that Marvin Humes had been teaching Sam more JLS moves, Nella insisted on having an X Factor-style audition in camp.

Marvin is himself as a judge, Nick became Simon Cowell and Josie was nominated to be Sharon Osbourne.

Nella said: “Me and Sam are going to go head-to-head and you’re going to tell me who is making it to the JLS back-up dancers.”

Watching Nella dance, Josie said: “That girl has got the moves. Proper snake hips. If I was in a band I’d snatch her up in a jiffy.”

Sam admitted: “Can’t beat that.”

In the Bush Telegraph he added: “Nella can move! I nearly gave up, I nearly threw the towel in.”

Sam started singing JLS song "Everybody In Love" and danced.

Josie said: “He’s like half Chippendale, half JLS member.”

In the Bush Telegraph Marvin said: “I think Sam would give his right arm to be on stage with JLS at some point. Who knows? Who knows what could happen.”

Being the panel, Marvin said: “Let’s go down the line, what do you think Sharon?”

Josie as Sharon said to Nella: “I’ve never seen moves like it. I thought you had more moves than Beyoncé.”

Nick as Simon said: “I thought it was a great effort Nella. I think Sam edged it a bit though, darling.”

Guest judge Tony as Adele said: “I thought the movement from Nella was exceptional. I thought the hip rotation of Sam was so underrated and so unprofessional it made it absolutely outstanding. Bravo on both performances.”

Nella and Sam held hands as they anxiously waited to hear Marvin give his verdict, as he announced: “You’ve clearly rehearsed a lot. But, guys, it’s not good news... It’s great news - you’re through!”

Clash of the cooks

As a result of Fred winning seven stars, the camp had kangaroo tail for dinner. But Fred couldn't help but try and take the reigns when it came to cooking.

Josie said in the Bush Telegraph: "I'm happy to take Fred's advice. He's a trained chef at the end of the day. But I'm not being rude, not even Fred knows how to deal with a kangaroo tail."

As Josie and Fred continued to butt heads on how to cook the kangaroo tail, Nigel added: "I have very little confidence that our cooks can deliver a delicious meal tonight. Whether it's going to be worth eating remains to be seen."

Tony stepped in and told Fred that she will end up stressing Josie out if he kept telling her what to do.

Josie revealed in the Bush Telegraph: "It's just highly annoying when somebody is constantly looking over your shoulder. 'Do this, do that' and it's not that. When you do anything he's there going like, 'oh la la, oh la la' like you're doing it wrong."

She then told Fred in camp: "Fred, you've just got to give me the reigns, my love. You've just got to give me the reigns. I know it's difficult."

As Fred insisted that he can cook, he eventually gave up and said in the Bush Telegraph: "Watching Josie cook is excruciating. What I'm witnessing here is like a horror movie from the 80s."

The camp loved Josie's meal and praised her cooking as Fred complained down by the creek that there wasn't any stock left.

Fred thanked her for dinner as Josie replied: "Thank you love that means a lot."

Nella is eliminated from camp

Finally, we said goodbye to Nella as she was eliminated in Monday's episode.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.