Blood, Sex & Royalty cast: who's who in the historical docuseries

Blood, Sex & Royalty is a Netflix docudrama with a modern twist that tells the doomed love story of King Henry VIII (Max Parker) and his second wife, Anne Boleyn (Amy James-Kelly).

It combines historians' knowledge with steamy scripted drama that offers an insight into the lives of the Tudor monarchs, as well as the extraordinary Anne Boleyn, who was a freethinker that rewrote the rules.

The three-part series is fronted by two soap stars, so let's see who is part of the cast in this royal retelling...

Who's who in the Blood, Sex & Royalty cast?

Amy James-Kelly as Anne Boleyn

(Image credit: Netflix)

Amy James-Kelly plays the titular role of Anne Boleyn, King Henry VIII's second wife who rises to become Queen of England.

She is forced to face dangerous sexual politics and overhauls King Henry VIII's worldview with her outspoken ways. However, she's expected to give birth to a male heir and makes explosive enemies during her reign.

Amy is best known for playing Maddie Heath in Coronation Street from 2013 to 2015 and has since gone on to star in Safe, Three Families, The Bay and Military Wives.

Max Parker as King Henry VIII

(Image credit: Netflix)

Max Parker stars as England's most notorious monarch, King Henry VIII. He falls in love with Anne while he is still married to Catherine of Aragon and desperately tries to find a way out of the marriage in order to go after Anne.

Max shot to stardom for his role of Luke Posner in Emmerdale and has acted in Love Sarah, COBRA and Vampire Academy.

Lois Brabin-Platt as Mary Boleyn

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lois Brabin-Platt is Mary Boleyn, Anne's sister and King Henry VIII's mistress.

Lois had a minor a role in soapland, playing a Sonographer in EastEnders and has starred in Bull, The Bezonians, Original Gangster and Righteous Villains.

Callum Coates as Cardinal Wolsey

(Image credit: Netflix)

Callum Coates portrays Cardinal Wolsey, a Catholic Bishop who was a trusted advisor to King Henry VIII and made him Lord Chancellor. King Henry VIII ordered Thomas Wolsey to negotiate his marriage annulment to Catherine of Aragon so that he could marry Anne Boleyn.

Callum's acting credits include Grace, Emmerdale, The Crown, Outlander, The Witcher, Gentleman Jack and more.

Stephen Fewell as Thomas Cromwell

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stephen Fewell plays Thomas Cromwell, a lawyer and statesman who was chief minister to King Henry VIII. King Henry VIII turned to Thomas to annul his marriage to Catherine of Aragon. He masterminded the country's religious reform, which saw the break away from Catholicism and the formation of the Church of England.

Stephen has previously acted in The King, Knightfall, No Trace of Accelerator and The Girlfriend Experience.

Who else stars in Blood, Sex & Royalty?

Also starring in Blood, Sex & Royalty are..

Jhon Lumsden as George Boleyn

Adam Astill as Thomas Boleyn

Nikhita Lesler as Lady Worcester

Sophie Boettge as Jane Boleyn

Matas Dirginčius as King Francis

Georgia Sansom as Marguerite D'Angouleme

Blood, Sex & Royalty is available to watch on Netflix now.