Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2024 – the cast tell us about their best moments from the festive episodes

Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2024 is the most ambitious to date as, for the first time, there’s a double-bill of festive episodes to enjoy!

The BBC One and PBS period drama's two-parter is set at Christmas 1969, as the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus House tackle a flu outbreak and try to help a homeless family, while an escaped convict is on the loose. But there’s seasonal joy in store as a funfair comes to Poplar and there’s also a carol concert and a mince pie contest.

Here, the cast of the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2024 reveals what to expect…

Helen George – Trixie Aylward

Trixie (Helen George) pays a visit to Poplar for Christmas. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions)

Trixie comes over from New York, where she is living with husband Matthew, and soon gets stuck into supporting her colleagues once more.

What’s it like having a double episode for Christmas?

“It's amazing that we've been given two Christmas specials this year. That there's even space for us in the Christmas TV schedule is such a blessing. There’s the juxtaposition of the wonderful family Christmas with the more difficult themes, such as homelessness and poverty. It’s all about community and the Christmas spirit, but, as ever with Call the Midwife, there's always a darker, more serious tone.”

How does it feel for Trixie to be home in Poplar?

“What's great is that she's come out of a really tricky period with her husband. She's gone to New York and started a life out there, but she can't wait to get back to Poplar and be back with her family for Christmas.”

What was your highlight of filming?

“It was so lovely filming the carol concert outside with the Salvation Army Band. It was such a Christmas treat. We had the snow going. It’s just when Trixie returns from New York, so it's quite something for her to come back home to.”

Jenny Agutter – Sister Julienne

Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) leads the team as they tackle a busy Christmas. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions)

The team aid the family of pregnant, homeless Dilys Shaughnessy (The Traitors’ Madelyn Smedley) and head nun Sister Julienne also meets fairground workers Alma and Sid Curran (Kirsty Rider and Kurtis Thompson) as they have their first baby.

How do you see the Christmas special?

“It was a surprise to find out we had two episodes, the script was thick! But it’s moving and full of stories interweaving. It feels Dickensian.”

What cases do the team assist with?

‘‘This couple from the fairground deals with a birth, but when Alma’s sent out of hospital, there's no follow-up contact. It’s touching. There's a sad story about an elderly woman who suffers due to a lack of care. And seeing this homeless family evicted is soul-destroying.”

Tell us about your favourite moment...

“We have carol singing, which for me is a big part of Christmas. The band was wonderful and we filmed in spring but we had [fake] snow coming down, so it made us feel colder than it actually was. There’s a wonderful feast too, and Geoffrey [Trixie’s brother played by Christopher Harper] brings some fun to Nonnatus House!”

Megan Cusack – Nancy Corrigan

Love is on its way for Nancy (Megan Cusack) as Christmas approaches. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions)

Festive romance blossoms for single mum Nancy, when the nurse meets Irish pharmaceutical salesman Roger Noble (Conor O’Donnell).

Tell us about Nancy’s new love!

“I never thought it’d happen for Nancy! It's all she's ever wanted. But she's guarded. It takes toing and fro-ing for anything to happen. She fancies him from the off. But she's like, ‘I have a child. You can't handle this’.”

Can Roger convince her that they are meant to be?

“Nancy does let her guard down, because she has a moment of feeling like she deserves that happy ending, so it's special and a new element of the character to explore. But there are decisions to come with Colette [Nancy’s daughter played by Francesca Fullilove] and figuring out their family dynamic.”

Stephen McGann – Dr Turner

The Turner family enjoy all the fun of the fair when it comes to Poplar. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions)

As flu hits the East End, Dr Turner and wife Shelagh (Laura Main) are run off their feet but they also find time to take their children to the fair.

It sounds like there are both touching and joyous moments at Christmas…

“Yes, Heidi [Thomas, the show’s creator who is married to Stephen] weaves things together well. There are happy Christmassy parts, but also the darker side as Dr Turner is involved with the dangerous infectious strain of influenza. But a strong message about compassion comes through.”

What was it like shooting the fairground scenes?

“In the first week of filming the Christmas episodes, we arrived on set and there was a funfair with a big wheel, popcorn and toffee apples. It brought out the child in me. We were on the helter skelter with the Turner kids and going on all the rides!”

Natalie Quarry – Rosalind Clifford

Rosalind (Natalie Quarry) has a worrying encounter during the festive season. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions)

Escaped prisoners are on the loose after breaking out of jail at Christmas, and young nurse Rosalind is stunned when she runs into one of them, Scotsman Jock (John Kazek).

These are your first Christmas specials after you joined the show last year, how does it feel?

“Last year I watched everyone else, so I'm nervous but excited to watch it with my family and friends this time. I feel lucky to be involved!”

How does Rosalind get involved with the escaped prisoner?

“There are some convicts and this one comes to Poplar. It’s on the news, and everyone’s nervous about it. And then Rosalind has an interaction with him, which is tense and scary…”

And what were your most memorable moments?

“The funfair scenes were so exciting because we had a real vintage fair set. It was beautiful with all the lights. I wasn’t supposed to go on the rides, but I secretly went on the carousel! And there was real candy floss.”

Cliff Parisi – Fred Buckle

Fred (Cliff Parisi) dresses up as Santa once more to spread some festive cheer. (Image credit: BBC/Neal Street Productions)

Fred is on Father Christmas duties again, while his wife, local mayor Violet (Annabelle Apsion), oversees a mince pie contest. But, as they await the return of their ward Reggie (Daniel Laurie), problems ensue…

What can you tease about the storyline with Reggie?

“Reggie’s been sheltered but Vi and Fred are granting him more independence as he's got older. He's now a young man, and they're trying to respect that and make him more responsible. So he’s coming back from the Glasshouse [his residential community] and they trust him to get the coach. But things get out of control and conspire against them and remind them how vulnerable he can be.”

But does Fred have fun being Father Christmas again?

“Yes, we see Fred in the hospital as Santa giving presents to a girl who’s part of the homeless family. Fred enjoys helping vulnerable, hungry kids because he was one himself once. He's a good geezer, and looks forward to being Santa every year!”

Call the Midwife Christmas special 2024 – in the UK the first episode airs on Christmas Day at 8pm on BBC One and the second airs on Boxing Day at 7.30pm on BBC One, it will also be available on BBC iPlayer. Both episodes will air in the US on PBS on Christmas Day from 8pm EST.