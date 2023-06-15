Count Abdulla cast: who's who in the horror comedy series
The Count Abdulla cast sees Jaime Winstone as a vampire who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Arian Nik's Muslim doctor.
The Count Abdulla cast is made up of some great talent as they tell the story of a doctor in crisis and a punk vampire girl whose worlds unexpectedly collide.
It was written by Kaamil Sha and stars Arian Nik and Jaime Winstone in the two leading roles whose stories we explore across the six-part dark comedy series.
In an interview with What to Watch, Jamie explained: "It’s a super fun ride and takes you on a journey, exploring an Asian community and youth culture in London. Kathy’s wild, lonely, and at the end of her reign.
"She’s struggling because she’s been around so long, but she finds a weird friend in Abdulla. They need each other more than they know."
Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Count Abdulla.
Arian Nik as Dr Abdulla Khan
Abdulla Khan is a British-Pakistani Muslim doctor in his mid-20s who's having an identity crisis where he's caught between the expectations of his mega-religious mother and wanting to enjoy his youth. However, his life changes when he's bitten by a vampire...
He's played by Arian Nik who played Theo Anvari in ITV drama The Bay in 2021. He was also in the movies Artemis Fowl and Allelujah.
Jaime Winstone as Kathy
Kathy is a "mysterious punk vampire girl" whose world collides with Abdulla's after she bites him, with an unexpected bond soon forming between the two. She's a wild, lonely character but is that all about to change?
Jaime Winstone played Barbara Windsor in the 2016 BBC One drama Babs as well as playing the 1979 version of Barbara's famous soap character Peggy Mitchell in a special flashback episode of EastEnders in 2022. She also starred in the drama series Four Lives and movies such as Made In Dagenham and Kidulthood.
Nina Wadia as Bushra Khan
Bushra Khan is Abdulla's overbearing, very religious mother. She's one of the reasons he's found himself at a bit of a crossroads — but how will their relationship change after his transformation into the Count?
Nina Wadia is best known for playing Zainab Masood in EastEnders, as well as her roles as Mrs Hussein in Still Open All Hours and her performance in the BBC Two sketch show Goodness Gracious Me. She also took part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021.
Manpreet Bambra as Amrita
Amrita is Abdulla's unrequited love interest and sarcastic co-worker. Things are already complicated between these two, even before he becomes a vampire!
Manpreet Bambra is known for her roles as Katie Lord on the CBBC series Wizards vs Aliens and Jade in the Netflix series Free Rein.
Who else is in Count Abdulla?
- Sia Alipour as Shafi
- Jonny Green as Charles Ruthven
- Akshay Kumar as Rishi
- Moe Bar-El as Yazan Al Kawalti
Count Abdulla launches on ITVX on Thursday, June 15 2023 as a box set.
