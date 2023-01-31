Count Abdulla: cast, plot, first look and all about the horror comedy

Count Abdulla stars Arian Nik and Jaime Winstone who play a medic and vampire in the ITVX comedy.

Count Abdulla is a six-part horror comedy that follows Abdulla Khan, played by The Bay star Arian Nik, who is a mid-20s Muslim doctor stuck in an identity crisis, as he's caught between his religious mother and his secular, hedonistic friends. Then he's bitten by Jaime Winstone's vampire and their comedy adventure begins.

Jaime Winstone has put a first-look picture of Count Abdulla on to her Instagram, which you can take a look at below as well as ITV's first-look image above.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the ITVX comedy Count Abdulla...

Count Abdulla will launch first on ITVX sometime in spring 2023 as a box set. It will then become available on ITV1 some months later.

We'll update you with the official air date when we hear, plus any US or international release dates.

Count Abdulla plot

Count Abdulla follows Abdulla Khan, a British-Pakistani Muslim doctor in his mid-20s who's having an identity crisis thanks to being caught between the expectations of his mega-religious mother and wanting to have plenty of fun with his hedonistic partying friends. Then one day he is bitten by a mysterious punk vampire girl (played by Jaime Winstone) and things will never be the same for him again as he becomes 'Count Abdulla'.

Count Abdulla cast — Arian Nik and Jaime Winstone

The main stars of Count Abdulla are Arian Nik and Jaime Winstone, playing the doctor and the vampire who bites him.

Arian Nik

Arian previously starred as Theo Anvari in ITV drama The Bay in 2021. He was also in the movies Artemis Fowl and Allelujah.

Jaime Winstone

The Daughter of movie star Ray WInstone, Jaime has played Barbara Windsor in the 2016 BBC One drama Babs as well as playing the 1979 version of Barbara's famous soap character Peggy Mitchell in a special flashback episode of EastEnders in 2022. Also in 2022, Jaime starred in BBC One drama Four Lives, plus she's starred in movies such as Made In Dagenham, Donkey Punch and Kidulthood.

Count Abdulla stars Arian Nik and Jaime Winstone. (Image credit: Getty)

Jaime Winstone as Donna Taylor (on left) in Four Lives. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Count Abdulla?

Other cast in Count Abdulla include Jonny Green as Charles Ruthven, Manpreet Bambra as Amrita and Darren Charman as Coven Vampire.

Is there a trailer for Count Abdulla?

ITV hasn't yet released a Count Abdulla trailer, but as soon as they do, we'll be posting it here.

Count Abdulla behind the scenes

Count Abdullah is written by Kaamil Shah and directed by Asim Abbasi (Churails). Count Abdulla is a Fudge Park production, produced by Hussain Casey Ahmed (Afterlife), with executive producer Phil Gilbert (White Gold).