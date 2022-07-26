Jaime Winstone to play a young Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders flashback episode

EastEnders is set to air a special flashback episode about the Mitchell family, which sees Jaime Winstone play a young Peggy Mitchell (Dame Barbara Windsor).

This unravelling of the Mitchells’ turbulent past marks the beginning of a tumultuous journey for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) as he’s forced to confront some dark truths.

The episode, which is set to air in Autumn, will also star characters from EastEnders history that have never been seen before, such as Peggy’s husband Eric (George Russo), Billy Mitchell’s older brother, Charlie (Charlie Heptinstall) and Billy and Charlie’s father, Stephen (Dean Roberts).

Jaime, who has previously played Dame Barbara Windsor in the BBC biopic Babs, will also be joined by Daniel Delaney as Phil, Teddy Jay as Grant, Henry Garrett as Archie, Rose Reynolds as Glenda and George Greenland as Billy.

Soap fans will be transported to the winter of 1979 as the Mitchells are hit by Britain in economic turmoil.

Peggy is busy juggling between keeping the boys, Sam and the household in line while her marriage to Eric begins to fall apart.

Peggy Mitchell is one of soapland's best loved icons. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Phil and Eric are competing to be the man of the house as tensions rise between them.

Elsewhere, Archie is up to his usual tricks as Glenda tries her best to keep the energetic siblings Ronnie and Roxy out of mischief.

As Phil in the present day struggles with the growing pressure from DCI Keeble, viewers will take a glimpse into his youth where clues to his present will be revealed.

How will revelations about the past influence Phil’s ability to protect his family now?

Jaime said: “It’s been such an honour to step into Peggy Mitchell’s shoes for the first time, and into Barbara’s shoes for the second time. There’s certainly a healthy amount of pressure when you’re taking on such an iconic role — I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Playing this role has really cemented my love and admiration for Barbara as I got to bookend my journey by playing Peggy Mitchell — I hope I’ve done her justice and I’ve loved every minute of it, I can’t wait for everyone to see the episode.”

(Image credit: BBC)

On the episode, Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer revealed: “We’re delighted to be welcoming an incredible cast of actors to set for this special flashback episode, including the luminous Jaime Winstone as a young Peggy Mitchell.

“Focussed on the Mitchell family, audiences will embark on a rollercoaster journey to the East End of London in 1979 where they’ll delve into the family’s past, seeing much-loved and iconic characters, as well as meeting characters from the show’s history that have never been seen on screen before. There are twists, turns and secrets revealed – after all, trouble is never too far away where The Mitchells are concerned!”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.