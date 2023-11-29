Fred Sirieix cries over stock cubes in I'm A Celeb 2023 last night: episode 10 recap

There were frogs, tears and chocolate in I'm A Celebrity 2023 episode 10, with Fred Sirieix crying over stock cubes, Danielle Harold getting another surprise in camp in the form of a frog and Jamie Lynn Spears breaking down after a chocolate treat.

Also, Sam Thompson carried on his duties as Camp Leader and Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori teamed up to take on Dreaded Beds at The Misery Motel.

Here's what happened in I'm A Celebrity episode 10 last night...

Check in at The Misery Motel

Campmates Marvin Humes, Sam Thompson and Tony Bellew were at The Misery Motel, where they found a set of instructions.

Marvin read: “You have the chance to win up to 10 coins each. One after the other, you will enter your room to search for the coins, while the other two celebrities must look through the window to help you. You’ll have a total of 15 minutes for all three rooms. At the end of the challenge you can head to the jungle vending machine where you can buy some of the stars for tomorrow night’s meal and a treat for camp. Good luck."

Marvin went into his room first while Sam and Tony helped him out with clues, including the fact that he needed to empty the washing machine to find some coins.

He was showered with critters as he searched around the room, which included lockers and storage boxes.

Marvin retrieved all 10 coins in his allotted time and then it was Tony's turn to brave the bathroom.

He searched through a bath, towels and struggled to find coins in a bathroom cabinet filled with frogs.

Sam encouraged him to go back just before his time ran out and he found two in the cabinet in his final seconds.

Sam went third and had to search through a bedroom, where he was told that he needed to change the bedding to find his first three coins.

He then found a torch that Marvin had to use back in reception to find a further clue, which was for Sam to look on the back of a painting, where several spiders were.

Sam was desperate to untie coins tied up in a safe, but was forced to leave them behind and ran out of his room with only a second to spare.

Counting up their haul, they had 24/30 coins split, with Marvin winning 10 and Tony and Sam got 7.

The trio then got to go to the jungle vending machine, where the products in the vending machine were different prices, so they had to work out how to split their winnings best.

They opted to buy five stars for 15 coins, stock cubes for four, a chocolate bar for four and an apron for camp chef Fred Sirieix with their remaining one coin.

Danielle's froggy surprise

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) A photo posted by on

At 3:56am, a frog jumped on Danielle's body, hand and then onto her face as she suddenly jumped up.

When she woke up, Danielle told Nick Pickard: “Nick, I had a frog on my cheek last night!”

In the Bush Telegraph Danielle said: “A frog on my face... why me? Why was there a frog on my face… agh! Do I get a star for that or something?”

After the rather un-hoppy ordeal, the campmates got talking about films and actor Ryan Gosling, to which Jamie Lynn Spears said: “He’s a lovely person in real life. When I was younger I grew up around him because he was on The Mickey Mouse Club with my sister. Him, my sister, Justin [Timberlake], Christina [Aguilera]… all of them were on The Mickey Mouse Club. Justin and JC [from NSYNC].”

Josie Gibson in the Bush Telegraph said: “Even though she’s brought up with a very different childhood, she’s still very, very normal.”

Jamie Lynn added that she and her family lived at Disney World for a couple of summers, revealing that she always managed to say something that made everyone uncomfortable when she was a child.

She said: "I was like 3 or 4 and I was causing hell. I was really bad. They want to make a good impression, I’m in a little dress, I’m there at the stage, on my mama's hip, ‘This is Jamie Lynn my little sister’ and I went, ‘I just farted’. They were like, ‘It never mattered where we were, you always said something to make everyone uncomfortable.’”

“I think it’s something I still do now. As a child you don’t know to filter yourself. And now I know how to be direct, but with a filter, if that makes any sense. But as a kid I was just very direct with no filter.”

Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori take on the Dreaded Beds Trial

Frankie Dettori and Nella Rose were picked by the public to take on the latest Trial, Dreaded Beds.

As they arrived at The Misery Motel, Dec explained: “In this Trial, you’re playing to win coins. Inside the Motel are 30 gold coins. These coins can be spent after the Trial at the jungle vending machine. There you can buy stars for meals for camp. You can also buy treats and other things. The more coins you’ve got, the more you can buy at the vending machine.”

Ant continued that they would both enter a room each and lie down on the bed inside. In one room, there were a number of four digit codes and the celebrity had to feel around for the codes in total darkness and shout them to the celebrity in the next room.

They would then use these codes to unlock the boxes that had gold coins in them. There were 3 coins in each of the 10 boxes, meaning that there were 30 gold coins on offer and they had 10 minutes to find them.

Frankie chose to go in the pitch black room, leaving Nella to unlock the gold coins in the other room.

Frankie lay in the dark as snakes were added around him and while Frankie shouted numbers over to Nella, Dec encouraged her to keep trying all of the padlocks.

As Nella struggled to unlock any of the boxes, a snake tried to get into Frankie's pants.

Encouraging Nella to try all the padlocks with each code, Ant said to Nella: “You’ve got to try as many as you can, as quick as you can.”

The hosts started to get frustrated as Nella continued to not open any padlocks, with Dec adding: “You haven’t tried them all Nella!”

As time ran out, they finished the Trial with no coins won and the medics had to intervene when a snake latched itself onto Nella's back and wouldn't let go.

As they left, Frankie said to Nella: “We’ve still got plenty left in us. We’ll do better next time.”

On the way back to camp, the pair went to the vending machine and saw what they could have won, including everyone's luxury items and tea bags.

Nella admitted that she felt devastated, as Frankie reassured: “So close, but so far. Hopefully we get another chance.”

Stock cubes? More like sob cubes!

Marvin, Sam and Tony returned to camp triumphant with their vending machine haul.

Sam explained: “What we decided to do, we bought five stars and treated ourselves to a couple of things…”

He then brought out a chef's apron from his pants — to the surprise of his campmates for his choice of where to store the items.

Sam gave the apron to Fred, before unveiling two stock cubes, which made Fred tear up!

Josie in the Bush Telegraph said: “Oh my god, stock cubes. I could see Fred’s eyes welling up.”

Sam noticed too, saying: “He’s got tears!”

Fred in the Bush Telegraph said: “It almost feels like Christmas Day. It’s not in his bag, it’s in his pants!”

Sam then revealed a bar of chocolate as the whole camp cheered with excitement.

Nigel Farage said: “That’s going to go down so well!”

Danielle added: “I am so excited for that chocolate!”

Explaining their choices, Sam said: “Jamie, your luxury item was on there. Nigel your chair, Fred, your tune, but we thought you’d want the chocolate more.”

Jamie Lynn congratulated them for the decisions they’d made saying: “Honestly, if you were going to get one person’s luxury item, I don’t think that’s fair. I think y’all did good. You got something for the camp’s morale.”

Although she did seem rather confused by the apron and asked why they chose it, as Sam told her that they had one coin left.

Later on, Nella and Frankie returned to camp empty handed and their campmates were supportive of their efforts.

Campmates and chocolate

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) A photo posted by on

In the Bush Telegraph camp leader Sam said of the weather: “The heavens have opened. I’ve never seen a wetter day than right here, right now. In my entire existence by the way. It’s like a monsoon. I’m team leader, I’m on my throne, I want people to be happy.”

Sam rallied his camp by saying: “Do you know what we need? A bar of chocolate!”

Sam said in the Bush Telegraph: “The camp went wild! Everyone’s clapping. It was like we’d won the World Cup!”

Fred served them all their allocated chocolate square in his apron.

Josie chose to save hers, saying that she was going to have chocolate rice, while Tony said in the Bush Telegraph: “Save it? My backside hasn’t been this thin for a long while!”

Nick said of Sam’s reaction to the chocolate: “Sam was just in a trance state!”

As they shared out every grain of chocolate, Tony laughed: “The struggle is real!”

In the Bush Telegraph Tony said: “I let a piece of chocolate melt on my tongue in my mouth. That was a very strange thing to do. The jungle has made me soft.”

Sam declared: “Under my rule, you have eaten chocolate!”

Chocolate turns into tears

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) A photo posted by on

Jamie Lynn took herself away from camp to cry and sobbed to herself how miserable she was feeling.

When she walked back in, fellow campmate Tony checked on her as Danielle cuddled her, saying: "I don’t blame you today.”

Jamie Lynn said: “That little square of chocolate p*****d me off.”

Danielle said: “It’s because it gives you a taste of what’s outside…”

Jamie Lynn laughed: “I probably should have just let someone else eat it. I feel a little better maybe. I just needed to cry.”

Nick encouraged her to "have a little cry" as Jamie Lynn confessed that eating chocolate just made her depressed and wanted more.

Jamie Lynn went into the phone box and attempted to call her family but had no luck as she said: "I hate it here so much...this place is where people go to have the worst days of their lives...I think I've got to leave."

As she lay on her bed and cried, Tony said in the Bush Telegraph: “She’s just getting frustrated, she misses her kids. She’s so far away from home. It’s good to just go and ask someone how they’re doing. Just look out for each other. Everyone should have that attitude with everybody.”

Tony checked in on her near the creek, as Jamie Lynn shared: “I needed a change of scenery. I was struggling earlier.”

Tony asked: “Do you need anything?”

Jamie Lynn said: “No, I’m just tired of sitting up there. I’m sorry I didn’t mean to make you come all the way down here.”

Giving her a hug, Tony reassured her: “Don’t be silly, I was coming to see how you was.”

The camp were given venison fillet for dinner as Josie and Nella spoke about Nella's earlier argument with Nigel.

In the morning, Ant and Dec announced that Nick and Nigel had been voted to do the next Trial, In Too Deep.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.