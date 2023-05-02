Heatwave cast: who's who in the steamy crime drama

The Heatwave cast is a relatively small one, as it mostly focuses on the dynamics between three people, but there's a lot going on in this steamy Netflix movie.

We follow young career-driven Claire, whose life changes when she falls in love with her boss's wife and she soon finds herself becoming tangled in a web of malice as their affair continues to develop.

Throughout the course of the film, secrets are revealed which exposes some dark truths about the past, with the steamy thriller seeing Claire forced to defend herself and take back her life.

The film centers on three main characters as we navigate this complicated situation, as Claire falls deeper in love with the mysterious Eve.

Here's everything you need to know about the Heatwave cast...

Kat Graham as Claire Valens

(Image credit: Netflix)

Claire's life has been a turbulent one, having lost her family in a house fire when she was 15 years old. Despite her rocky upbringing, she's landed the perfect job and wants to prove herself, but things change when she starts having a complicated affair.

Actress Kat Graham is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries and has also starred in movies like How It Ends and Eye for an Eye.

Merritt Patterson as Eve Crane

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eve Crane is the charming, mysterious wife of Claire's new boss and the two soon start an affair. At first Claire doesn't actually know that she's married, especially not to her boss, but despite finding out the truth she still continues their arrangement. Can Eve really be trusted, though?

Merritt Patterson is known for her role as Ophelia Pryce in The Royals and has starred in a number of Hallmark Christmas movies such as Christmas at the Chateau and Picture a Perfect Christmas.

Sebastian Roché as Scott Crane

(Image credit: Netflix)

Scott Crane is Eve's wife and Claire's boss, and he's a powerful man who, according to Eve "isn't used to losing". But as their risky affair develops, Scott ends up in the middle of it and things get complicated.

Sebastian Roché is best known for playing the role of Balthazar in the CW series Supernatural and has recently starred in shows like 1923 and Cabinet of Curiosities.

Roger Cross as Detective Parker

(Image credit: Netflix)

Detective Parker is sent to investigate something amid Claire and Eve's affair, which provides a shocking twist in the tale.

He's played by Roger Cross who is known for another detective role as Donovan McAvoy in the TV series Coroner. He also played the role of Six in Dark Matter.

Cardi Wong as Arlo Leonard

Arlo Leonard also gets involved in the investigation, working alongside Detective Parker, where they're both sent to question Claire.

Cardi Wong played the role of Officer Hideo Yamato in the series Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Braxton in Supernatural Academy.

Heatwave is streaming on Netflix now.