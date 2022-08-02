Hollyoaks spoilers: Set to kill? Grace Black buys a gun!

Grace Black wants revenge for the murder of her boyfriend.

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is hellbent on taking her revenge in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Grace wants to avenge the tragic killing of her boyfriend, policeman Saul Reeves (Chris Charles).

Saul was fatally stabbed after getting caught up in a showdown between arch-enemies, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) and DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade).

Policeman Saul was caught in the middle of the altercation between Joseph (left) and DeMarcus. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Grace storms off to try and track down DeMarcus and her first stop is Price Slice where she confronts Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope).

Pearl maintains that DeMarcus, who has gone into hiding, is innocent.

However, Grace, who has a very dark past and has been caught up in all kinds of crimes, isn’t having any of it.

She heads off to buy herself a gun!

Is she planning to use it on DeMarcus?

DeMarcus has fled from the village and gone into hiding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

DeMarcus’s father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is terrified for his son’s safety.

He thinks DeMarcus is better off being on the run.

However, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) convinces Felix that with Grace out for DeMarcus’s blood, he’d be safer handing himself in before Grace can get to him.

Will Felix be able to get to DeMarcus first and warn him that Grace is on the warpath?

Or will Grace get there first and do her worst?

Norma Crow aka The Undertake has a new plan! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) meets up with one of her previous acquaintances.

When he offers her his unwavering support, she sets him a task.

However, has The Undertaker secretly double-crossed him?

Can Darren cope with being the main carer for his newborn baby? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) has promised to be a hands-on dad to his newborn baby daughter, Morgan, so that his wife, Nancy (Jessica Fox) can go back to work.

Deputy Headteacher, Nancy, has been keen to get her feet back under the desk at Hollyoaks High.

Darren puts on his best ‘chic-dad’ outfit as he gets ready for a day of childcare and goes one step further by offering to look after Tony Hutchinson’s (Nick Pickard) baby daughter, Eva, too.

Cindy pictured with her fiancé Luke Morgan shortly before his tragic death. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, grieving Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) who recently lost her fiancé, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) in a tragic accident, has moved in with Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

Tonight Cindy is feeling really lonely but her day perks up when she is surprised by two village residents.

What have they got planned to help lift her low mood?

