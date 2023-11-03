How are Dean and Chelsea related in EastEnders? Everything you need to know

How are Dean and Chelsea related in EastEnders?

EastEnders has revisited a past relationship between Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) as Dean returned to the Square.

Dean made a very unwelcome return to Walford, still denying that he had sexually assaulted Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and tried to rape Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).

Desperate to find an ally, he confronted Chelsea who was clearly displeased to see him and kept calling him by his old nickname "Deano".

As she tried to walk away from him, he followed her and told her what he knew about her life. Dean continued to protest his innocence over his crimes and revealed that his daughter Jade Green was very ill.

He added that he still saw Chelsea as a sister and she reluctantly joined him for a coffee, where he said that he was forced to come back to Walford because Jade needed a lung transplant and had to be near the hospital.

Dean asked Chelsea to talk to Linda for him, but Chelsea refused. Later on, when Linda tried to warn Chelsea about Dean, Chelsea reassured her that she was on her side.

Dean Wicks returned to the Square and reunited with Chelsea. (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea and Dean used to be step siblings. (Image credit: BBC)

Dean used to be Chelsea's stepbrother as Chelsea's mum, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) was married to Dean's stepfather, Kevin Wicks (Phil Daniels).

However, the former step siblings share a turbulent history.

In 2006, Dean went by the name 'Deano' and lived with his great-aunt Pat Evans (Pam St Clement), stepdad Kevin and sister Carly (Kellie Shirley).

One day, Deano crashed a car with Chelsea (then played by Tiana Benjamin) inside, leaving them both injured.

Chelsea took advantage of Deano's crush on her by making him get into a feud with Sean Slater (Robert Kazinksy) in a bid to ruin Sean's relationship with Carly.

Deano attempted to attack Sean, but ended up being the one that got battered. In revenge, Chelsea and Deano framed Sean for the assault of Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker).

However, the pair were soon exposed for the crime and got sentenced to six months in prison.

Chelsea left the Square in 2010 and returned in 2020, meaning that this is the first time they've seen each other in 15 years.

