I want this The Bold and the Beautiful character to have all the best in 2025

After a very long year full of ups and downs on The Bold and the Beautiful, I’d like to see Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have the best New Year ever.

Steffy had a rough year. 2024 started with relief knowing that her beloved grandfather wasn’t going to die after all, but things spiraled quickly as she struggled in her marriage to Finn (Tanner Novlan), who continued to see his birth mother despite his wife’s impassioned pleas to stop. She was held captive by someone she trusted, she had to deal with her mother’s health issues, her rivalry with Hope (Annika Noelle) was at an all-time high and, last but certainly not least, she lost control of her company.

Yeah, Steffy Forrester has had a rough year.

All that said, though, she’s finishing the year with some noteworthy high points. She and Finn are closer than ever before. Their marriage is a testament to their love for each other, proving beyond a doubt that no matter what happens, nothing can come between them. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) are also closer than ever, giving Steffy hope that reconciliation could be in the cards for her parents.

Sadly, the cloud hanging over the Forresters right now is overshadowing everything, including the prospect of a bright and happy New Year celebration. No one saw Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope’s hostile takeover coming, and it looks like it’s going to be a fierce battle to get the company back.

We’re confident that a solution is coming, perhaps sooner than later, but in the meantime we’re really hoping that Steffy can catch a break and have a great year in 2025. There are certainly lots of things worth celebrating, from her strong marriage to having her parents getting closer, and we’d like to think that instead of fighting with Hope, Steffy can focus her energy on becoming the best version of herself in 2025. That way, when the family gets Forrester Creations back, she’ll make sure no one takes the company away from the Forresters ever again.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.