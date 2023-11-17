I'm A Celebrity contestants ranked by social media following

The I'm a Celebrity 2023 contestants can all be found on social media, with some of these accounts noting they will be managed by a team while the celebrities are in the jungle.

This year's lineup sees names from music, television, journalism and politics all taking part, and prior to their time in the jungle, they have all grown their social media accounts and built up a dedicated following.

But who has the largest following, and where can you find each of the celebrities? And might there be clues here about who will win? Here's what you need to know about the I'm a Celebrity 2023 contestants and their accounts...

10. Nick Pickard, 12K followers

(Image credit: ITV)

Hollyoaks legend Nick Pickard, who has played the role of Tony Hutchinson since the soap's first-ever episode in 1995, has a dedicated social media following where he shares life and career updates.

Prior to his jungle debut, Nick said: "I am really excited about it, and I do genuinely like roughing it."

Nick's Instagram: nickpickardofficial

9. Grace Dent, 173K followers

(Image credit: ITV)

MasterChef UK guest judge and food critic Grace Dent shares a lot of podcast clips and updates on her Instagram account, as well as snapshots from her daily life, and has grown a good following.

Joking in her interview, she said: "I am accustomed to every time I want to eat, people bringing me lovely food... I am going to be so hungry!"

Grace's Instagram: gracedent

8. Nigel Farage, 225K followers

(Image credit: ITV)

GB News host and ex-politician Nigel Farage keeps his followers updated about his career and personal life, currently standing at 225K Instagram followers.

Teasing more about his I'm a Celebrity appearance, Nigel said: "In the jungle, you're going to find the real me."

Nigel's Instagram: nigel_farage

7. Danielle Harold, 408K followers

(Image credit: ITV)

Former EastEnders star Danielle Harold is best known for her role as Lola Pearce-Brown, and she has gained an impressive social media following. On her account she posts regularly, sharing modelling and lifestyle photos with fans.

In her pre-Jungle interview she revealed: "Going into the jungle as just me is a bit scary, as I've been hiding behind characters for 15 years now!"

Danielle's Instagram: danielle_harold

6. Josie Gibson, 482K followers

(Image credit: ITV)

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson has an active social media, which is managed by a dedicated team of people. Fans can find updates about her career and family life on her Instagram page.

Joking to her followers when she was announced, Josie said: "Not the kind of weight loss retreat I was looking for..."

Josie's Instagram: josiegibson85

5. Marvin Humes, 756K followers

(Image credit: ITV)

JLS star and TV presenter Martin Humes comes in at number five, and has been entertaining followers with his funny posts for years.

Ahead of his I'm a Celebrity debut, he uploaded a photo of him holding a sign which said: "Help me, Ant and Dec have taken my phone!"

Marvin's Instagram: marvinhumes

4. Fred Sirieix, 851K followers

(Image credit: ITV)

TV star and French maître d'hôtel Fred Sirieix is well known for his work on shows like First Dates, and has a dedicated following on Instagram.

When asked about survival skills ahead of his I'm a Celebrity appearance he just laughed and said: "You're funny aren't you?"

Fred's Instagram: fred_sirieix

3. Nella Rose, 954K followers

(Image credit: ITV)

Catfish UK host Nella Rose takes bronze when it comes to her social media following, where she regularly posts updates alongside content on her YouTube channel.

Speaking about her reasons for going into the camp, Nella said: "The reason I want to go into the jungle is that it's going to take me out of my comfort zone."

Nella's Instagram: nellarosee

2. Sam Thompson, 1.8M followers

(Image credit: ITV)

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson is second place when it comes to social media numbers, with an impressive 1.8M followers. He frequently posts comedy videos and updates on his Instagram.

"I’d like to think I am the court jester and I don’t take things too seriously, so if anyone is having a bad day I would like to put a smile on their face."

Sam's Instagram: samthompsonuk

1. Jamie Lynn Spears, 2.2M followers

(Image credit: ITV)

Finally, Zoey 101 actress Jamie Lynn Spears currently has the most social media followers with 2.2 million people keeping up to date with her life and career.

Speaking about signing up, Jamie said: "I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me. This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime."

Jamie's Instagram: jamielynnspears