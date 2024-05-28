Love Island 2024 cast: Meet the islanders for series 11

The Love Island 2024 cast has finally been revealed!

As per usual, the starting lineup for this latest edition was revealed just a week ahead of the show's launch, and we can look forward to getting to know this latest batch of islanders and seeing the sparks fly between them when Love Island season 11 gets underway on June 3.

Below, you can find out a little bit more info about each of our first 12 contestants who will be taking up residence in the villa very soon — which of them will manage to bag the latest spot on the Love Island winners list?!

Meet the Love Island 2024 cast...

Samantha Kenny

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 26

From: Liverpool

Job: Makeup Artist

Samantha Kenny was the very first contestant revealed from the Love Island 2024 cast. She's a 'very opinionated', 'bubbly' star who plans to bring some 'scouse glamour' to Love Island series 11.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She believes the show presents her with a great opportunity to meet someone who isn't from around Liverpool; she admits that her type is 'tall, dark and cockney', so maybe she'll meet her southern match this summer.

Munveer Jabbal

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 30

From: Surbiton, Surrey

Job: Recruitment Manager

Munveer's set his sights on the Love Island villa because the London dating scene simply hasn't worked out for him so far... and because, in his words, 'the opportunity to be surrounded by good-looking people in a villa under the sun is an absolute no brainer!' He also says he's got high standards and is quite picky when it comes to girls... will one of his fellow islanders fit the bill?

Nicole Samuel

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 24

From: Aberdare

Job: Accounts Manager

Nicole reckons she probably has 'one of the biggest personalities in the Villa'. She's been enjoying being unattached, getting attention and 'not having to worry about someone back home' while being single and on holiday with her close friends. She also let slip that she's a former pro street dancer, having become a world champion dancer back in 2011.

Ronnie Vint

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 27

From: South East London

Job: Semi Professional footballer

Ronnie has admitted that he's enjoyed living the single life whilst focusing on his footballing career (he plays for Lewes FC), but now he thinks he's at the right age to find someone to build a life with.

He's also got a big Love Island connection; Ronnie's best friend is Bradley Dack, a pro footballer and the husband to Olivia Attwood, who took part in the third series of the ITV dating show and has since become a presenter and participant in shows like Tipping Point, Loose Women and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Patsy Field

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 29

From: Orpington

Job: Office Administrator

"I'm finally ready to find a sexy man and I think Love Island may just have some nice hunky guys for me", Patsy said. "I think now is the right time as I've got a few greys so I need to bag a man sooner rather than later."

Patsy also notes that she was born with a condition called Ebs Palsy, though she was keen to note that her disability is not something that's ever held her back ahead of her villa debut. And she's sure to make an impact on the villa, as she says her friends would describe her as 'the loudest person in the group'.

Ciaran Davies

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 21

From: Pencoed, South Wales

Job: Surveyor

Ciaran was one of the earliest names rumored for Love Island 2024, so we weren't shocked when he was confirmed as part of the starting lineup. He believes now is the perfect time to head into the villa, as he's 'mature enough for something serious with the right girl'.

When asked what he was looking for in a partner, he mentioned three things: looks, loyalty, and a sense of humour. Describing himself as 'a bit of a wind up', Ciaran admitted that he's looking for a girl who can give that energy back to him.

Mimii Ngulube

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 24

From: Portsmouth

Job: Mental Health Nurse

With Mimii saying the dating pool in Portsmouth 'is not giving', it's perhaps no surprise that she's part of the Love Island 2024 cast. However, Mimii herself admits she wasn't expecting to land a part in the show! "Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn't expect to get here!", she commented.

As for what she'll bring to the villa, Mimii described herself as 'a girls' girl', and said she wants to be a good friend to the other islanders whilst also trying to find a partner.

Sam Taylor

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 23

From: Chesterfield

Job: Hair Stylist

Sam's joined the Love Island 2024 cast because he's looking 'to find a real connection with someone'. He says he's been trying to meet his match for 'quite some time', but he's never really managed it. Maybe he'll finally find that spark in the villa.

Talking about what makes him a catch, Sam said: "I'd like to think I've got lots of depth and substance", and said he'd want to tell his fellow islanders 'not to judge a book by its cover' when it comes to himself.

Jess White

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 25

From: Stockport

Job: Retail Manager

Jess has signed up for Love Island 2024 precisely because she wants to meet somebody so she can live the same life that her friends are living. "All my friends are in relationships, settled down with babies and I'm going to end up that aunt that rocks up at family parties and they say, 'She's still not met someone, she's still going to Ibiza having a midlife crisis'", Jess said. "I just want to meet somebody and to be able to do all of that stuff too".

But if the boys in the villa will have to work hard to turn her head, as Jess added: 'I know what I want and I'm not easily pleased.'

Ayo Odukoya

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 25

From: Canning Town

Job: Model

It sounds like Ayo's hoping to find his match. He said he 'prefers to be indoors chilling with that person I can do stuff with' and that it'd be nice to have that kind of connection with somebody once more. Ayo thinks he'll bring 'excitement and joy' to Love Island 2024, and describes himself as 'somebody everyone would take to'.

Harriett Blackmore

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 24

From: Brighton

Job: Dancer & Personal Shopper

Harriett singles herself out as a Brighton "IT girl" in part because she's worked as a personal shopper for British rapper ArrDee and because she's got a close connection to popular YouTuber, Saffron Barker.

Asked what she thinks she'll bring to the villa, Harriett said: "For the boys, entertainment, a bit of fun and flirting. I'll definitely up the flirting. For the girls, I'm a really good friend." She also promised she was sure to 'bring the drama' to the show, though.

Sean Stone

(Image credit: ITV)

Age: 24

From: Hertford

Job: Sweet salesman

Sweet salesman Sean rounds out the Love Island 2024 cast as our twelfth starting islander. He describes himself as 'the full package', but adds that his nearest and dearest would say he's 'very loving, caring and thoughtful'.

Asked why he decided to sign up for Love Island this year, he said that he's 'always been one for relationships' and he's hoping to find his soulmate. Will the villa deliver for Sean?

Who are the Love Island 2024 couples?

If you're trying to keep up to date with the series, we'll be including a quick reminder of who has been coupled up with who in this article, too.

As soon as the show gets underway and our first pairings have been revealed, we'll be sure to include them here.

Love Island 2024 premieres on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX on Monday, June 3. New episodes will then air nightly on ITV2 and ITVX thereafter. For more great shows, check out our picks of the best ITV dramas we think you should be streaming on ITVX right now.