Love Island USA season 6's Kordell and Serena are still my pick to win, unless...

If you've been keeping up with Love Island USA season 6, then you probably already know why there's a strong argument to be made that this season is the best in the American franchise history, in large part due to the Love Island USA season 6 cast.

Between the personalities, the romance and, of course, the drama, the series has been a nice source of entertainment for fans as this summer kicks off. Leah alone is reality TV gold. However, when it comes down to a couple that has truly caught my eye and made me want to root for them regardless of what happens, it has to be Kordell and Serena. In fact, they're my pick to win the entire season.

I'll admit, in the early stages of their coupledom, I didn't think they would make it. Kordell was into Serena, but at best, she seemed to just tolerate him being around. The more he complimented her and tried to get in her good graces, the more she put up walls between them. In her defense, she claimed to be a "slow burner," someone who takes a while to warm up to a person. However, hearing her rationale didn't make many viewers feel any better about the prospects for the pair's future.

Then, Nicole walked into The Villa and started to turn Kordell's head. Kordell spending time with another woman, giving Serena space, seemed to make her realize Kordell is a great catch. Since then, the pair honestly became the premier duo of the series. Watching them and all of their inside jokes, their cuddle time and their adorable way of laughing has become some of my favorite moments of the season. Their journey together is the stuff rom-coms are made of.

But with all rom-coms, there's always a bit of drama. Enter Casa Amor.

Daniela Noelle Ortiz-Rivera, Catherine Marshall, Destiny Herzog, Sierra Mills, Kordell Beckham and Daia McGhee in Love Island USA season 6 (Image credit: Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

Although Kordell, Aaron and Kenny vowed they would go into Casa Amor and "respect" their partnerships, by Love Island USA season 6 episode 19, Aaron was sucking face with Daniela and Kordell caught the eye of Daia. Daia was very vocal about her attraction to Kordell and whispered the right amount of sweet words into his ears to capture his attention. They eventually played some good old-fashioned tonsil hockey of their own. While on the one hand, I was happy someone expressed such interest in Kordell, on the other, I was gutted to see Serena back in the main villa pining away after him.

With it looking like Kordell will continue exploring things with Daia, the question naturally arises, "Is this the end of Kordell and Serena?"

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Call me a romantic, but I don't think so. I'm sure Serena won't be happy to learn Kordell has been kissing Daia, but they haven't closed things off between them, so he isn't exactly cheating on her. Plus, Casa Amor isn't over, so who's to say Serena won't build a connection with a bombshell and do some smooching of her own? (Although, given her history on the show, we doubt it.) Through some good conversations, it's not hard to imagine Kordell and Serena talking through any hurt feelings over Casa Amor antics.

However, the one thing I believe would absolutely destroy Kordell and Serena is if Kordell brings Daia back to the main villa. Serena won't take kindly to that and will be repulsed to think Kordell is torn between her and a girl he just met. Backing our theory here are Serena's own words.

Soon after the boys left for Casa Amor fun, Serena mentioned that if Kordell truly embarrasses her, the islanders will see a brand-new Serena. I didn't get the impression she meant a bright and sunny personality would surface.

Let's all hope a kiss can be shrugged off, and that #Kerena isn't doomed. Again, I want them to win the season.

New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 air on Peacock.