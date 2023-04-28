Meet the Citadel cast: who's who in the spy thriller

Citadel might just be Prime Video's most audacious show yet. The streamer's second most expensive show of all time, it's hoped that the global-spanning six-episode first season is followed by numerous spin-offs, which will be made in different countries.

That means there's an awful lot riding on Citadel, which revolves around the titular private spy agency and its highly talented agents. So which actors have been tasked with helping to launch the series as members of the Citadel cast? And who are they playing?

Let's break down who’s who in the sci-fi spy thriller right here.

Richard Madden as Mason Kane

Mason Kane is regarded as a Tier-One spy for Citadel, much in the mold of James Bond. However, when the series begins, it's eight years after Citadel has been destroyed and Kane has had his memory wiped. He now lives as Kyle Conroy, with a wife and daughter.

After his memories are reactivated, Kane soon learns of rival intelligence agency Manticore's new destructive plot. He sets off to find his former partner so they can stop them starting a new world order.

While Richard Madden is still primarily known for his role as Robb Stark in Game Of Thrones, he's actually had a pretty impressive career since he left the hit HBO fantasy drama in 2013. He won a Golden Globe for his portrayal in Bodyguard, starred in the hit movies Cinderella, Rocketman, 1917 and has a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eternals' Ikaris.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh

Sinh is another Tier-One spy for Citadel. When she reconnects with Kane eight years after the fall of Citadel, the pair travel around the globe trying to stop Manticore. Sinh is much more intense, cold and willing to put her body on the line.

One of the highest-paid actresses in India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also a producer, singer, writer and a winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant. As well as appearing in the likes of Krrish, Don, and Fashion, Chopra Jonas has starred in the TV series Quantico, making her the first South Asian to be the lead in an American network drama. She's also appeared in the movies Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic and The Matrix Resurrections.

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick

Bernard Orlick is described as Citadel's tech genius. Thanks to Orlick's computer systems and technology, Citadel is able to be the supreme spy agency in the world, while also taking down terrorists and governments. He has a father-son relationship with Kane. It's Orlick who locates Kane and Sinh, brings back their memories and tells them to bring down Manticore.

One of those actors that just immediately makes anything he's starring in umpteen times better with his presence, Stanley Tucci has shone in the likes of The Devil Wears Prada, Easy A, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Spotlight, while food and travel documentary fans will also recognize him from CNN's endlessly watchable Stanley Tucci: Searing for Italy.

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer

Dahlia Archer might be the British Ambassador to the United States, but she's also described as both incredibly ambitious and cunning. She's regarded as Citadel's villain, and her mysterious objectives are part of the reason why Kane and Sinh are brought back. Of course, this being a spy show, there's every chance that she might not be as bad as they think. Then again, she might actually be worse.

One of the finest actors of her generation, Lesley Manville has appeared in Vera Drake, Maleficent, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, The Crown and Phantom Thread, the latter of which saw her nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence

Osy Ikhile played Richard Peterson in In the Heart of the Sea, Kwete in The Legend of Tarzan, Nate Packer in Black Mirror's USS Callister, and Max in The Feed. He'll portray agent Carter Spence in Citadel.

Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje

Danish actor Roland Møller has appeared in Atomic Blonde, Papillon and Skyscraper, while he won the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor Bodil Awards for his portrayals in Land Of Mine and Nordvest, respectively. He'll play both Anders Silje and Davik Silje in Citadel.

Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy

Ashleigh Cummings won critical acclaim for her towering performance in the Australian crime thriller Hounds of Love. She has since portrayed Pippa in The Goldfinch, while she also appeared in Tomorrow, When The War Began, Gallipoli, Puberty Blues, Westside and NOS4A2. Her Citadel character Abby Conroy is the wife to Madden's Kyle Conroy, who, unbeknownst to her, used to work as a spy.

Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy

Caoilinn Springall starred opposite a bearded George Clooney in the post-apocalyptic The Midnight Sky. She'll play Hendrix Conroy in Citadel, the daughter of Abby and Kyle.

Leo Woodall

The breakout star of The White Lotus season 2, Leo Woodall previously appeared in two episodes of Peacock's fantasy horror Vampire Academy and Apple TV Plus crime drama Cherry, which was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who are producers on Citadel. At this point we don't know anything about Woodall's character. But we can only hope that he’s just like the fun-loving party animal Jack from White Lotus.

