Meet the Crossfire cast: Who's who in the drama

Crossfire is an exciting three-part family drama coming to the BBC. In this new thriller from Apple Tree Yard writer Louise Doughty, Jo (played by Keeley Hawes) is on a dream holiday in the Canary Islands with her husband and their close friends and their families.

Things don't stay relaxing for long, though, as their resort is turned upside down by the arrival of a group of gunmen who are out for revenge. The show soon becomes a story of survival as it follows a range of holidaymakers and hotel staff as the hotel comes under fire.

As the nail-biting thriller plays out, staff and guests are forced to make some big decisions as they try to make it through the attack. Read on to find out who the major players are in the Crossfire cast.

Who's who in the Crossfire cast...

Keeley Hawes as Jo

Keeley Hawes leads the cast as Jo. (Image credit: BBC)

Keeley Hawes leads the cast as Jo. Jo organised the trip away from everyone, and wants to use it as an opportunity to break the news to her husband, Jason, that she wants to go back into the force and become a police officer again.

It sounds like Keeley herself couldn't quite make her mind up about Jo. Keeley described her character as "really imperfect", and a "messy individual", and explained that she "went from sort of liking her and finding her quite endearing, thinking she's this really interesting, quite complex, quite confused, and then thinking god, I'm not sure I do like her."

Where else have you seen Keeley Hawes? Keeley Hawes is likely best known for starring as Julia Montague in The Bodyguard and as DI Lindsay Denton in Line of Duty. Recently, she's featured in It's A Sin, The Midwich Cuckoos, Finding Alice, Honour, and The Durrells.

Lee Ingleby as Jason

Jason is Jo's husband. (Image credit: BBC)

Lee Ingleby plays Jo's current partner, Jason. Lee said that Jo and Jason have a "slightly frosty relationship" when we meet them, but he explained that he thinks Jason is "quite a simple man on paper", adding "he's married, two kids and I think he always feels a sense that he's not good enough, maybe for Jo. I think he struggles with that."

Where else have you seen Lee Ingleby? Lee is likely best known for playing John Bacchus in Inspector George Gently and for his role as Paul Hughes in the BBC drama, The A Word. He's also featured in Criminal: UK, Innocent, Line of Duty and Our Zoo.

You might also recognize him as the voice of Bob from the 2015 reboot of Bob the Builder!

Josette Simon as Miriam

Miriam is Jo's oldest friend. (Image credit: BBC)

Josette Simon features in Crossfire as Miriam, a GP and Jo's oldest friend. She's married to Ben, and together they are the only couple in the show who don't have any children together.

Josette described Miriam as "the quietly brave one", "very on top of her game" and said that she's "someone you would absolutely and deeply trust".

Where else have you seen Josette Simon? Netflix subscribers will recognize Josette from Anatomy of a Scandal from earlier in the year, but she's appeared in everything from Blake's 7, The Witcher and Broadchurch to Detective Pikachu and Wonder Woman, and has appeared on stage in a number of performances with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Dan Ryan as Ben

Ben is a nurse, and Miriam's husband. (Image credit: BBC)

Dan Ryan is next up as Ben. Ben is used to being under pressure as a nurse, though Crossfire will be throwing him into a very different situation. As Ryan explained, Ben finds himself panicking as Miriam is stuck inside the complex and he's left with the responsibility of looking after the other couples' children.

Where else have you seen Dan Ryan? Fans of The Bay will instantly recognise Dan Ryan as DI Tony Manning from the ITV drama, though he's also well known for starring in Home Fires, Cold Call, and Mount Pleasant. He's also due to appear in Litvinenko.

Anneika Rose as Abhi

Anneika Rose plays Abhi. (Image credit: BBC)

Anneika Rose stars as Abhi. She's married to Chinar, and the couple have three children together. Anneika describes Abhi as "an incredibly perfect type of person", though she says her presentation "belies what's going on underneath in terms of her relationship with Chinar".

Where else have you seen Anneika Rose? Like many of the Crossfire cast, Anneika Rose has also appeared in Line of Duty, where she played PC Farida Jatri. Anneika has also featured in Shetland, The Midwich Cuckoos, Deadwater Fell and Ackley Bridge.

Vikash Bhai as Chinar

Vikash Bhai rounds out the cast as Chinar. (Image credit: BBC)

Vikash Bhai completes the lineup as Chinar. He's married to Abhi, and is a confident and successful man who Vikash says is "not afraid to go after what he wants" in life.

Where else have you seen Vikash Bhai? Thriller fans will likely know Vikash from his role in The Stranger, but he's also featured in The CW sci-fi series, Pandora, Hanna on Prime Video, Limbo, Knightfall and Casualty.

Who else stars in Crossfire?

In addition to the above stars, Crossfire will also feature Marta Fuenar as Pilar, Shalisha James-Davis as Amara, Hugo Silva as Mateo, Noah Leggott as Adam, and Pol Torro as Gerrado.

Crossfire is on BBC One. If you'd prefer to binge the series, all three episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer as a box-set once the first episode has aired.