Meet the Emily in Paris season 3 cast: who's who in the romantic comedy

The wait is finally over for Emily in Paris fans, because the series is back for a third season on Netflix. So, as you binge-watch the box set, here's a complete guide to the Emily in Paris season 3 cast for you.

Fans of the romantic comedy will be pleased to know that all the main characters from Emily in Paris season 1 and Emily in Paris season 2 have returned for the third installment on Netflix... but there are also some new faces joining the cast this time around.

Read on to find out all you need to know about the Emily in Paris season 3 cast...

Emily in Paris season 3 cast — who is returning to the show?

Lily Colins as Emily Cooper

Lily Collins as Emily. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Emily in Paris wouldn't be Emily in Paris without, well... Emily! Lily Collins has played the 29-year-old aspiring marketing consultant from Chicago for three seasons now, and viewers can't get enough of Emily's life dramas as she continues to navigate her way through living in Paris after moving there for a social media job at the luxury French agency, Savoir.

Fans of the show will know while Emily's career hasn't been easy thanks to that fish-out-of-water feeling she's struggled with since moving to the French capital, her love life has also been something of a rollercoaster — and that's putting it mildly!

In season one she found herself caught in a love triangle between new friend Camille (Camille Razat) and hunky chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which then became even messier when new romantic interest, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), a handsome English ex-pat from Emily's French language class, was introduced in season 2.

Lily played Fantine in the BBC adaptation of Les Misérables, co-starred with Zac Efron in the drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and starred opposite Simon Pegg in the thriller Inheritance.

Ashley Park as Mindy

Ashley Park as Mindy. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Every main character needs a faithful sidekick, and Mindy is everything a girl needs in a BFF. Luckily for Emily, Mindy not only always has her back but she is also an excellent advice giver... so whether Emily is debating her complicated love life or making massive life choices, Mindy is there offering words of wisdom or a shoulder to cry on.

Mindy also has her own life dramas and spent much of season 2 hiding the fact that she's actually the billionaire heiress of a Shanghai zipper manufacturing company and not a struggling busker like her bandmate and boyfriend Benoit.

Ashley Park is an award-winning stage star most notably playing Gretchen Wieners in the 2018 Tony Award-nominated musical Mean Girls. She has also starred in films including Mr. Malcolm's List.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Emily had barely stepped off the plane from Chicago when she bumped into Gabriel in her apartment block and fell head over heels for the hot French chef. Just one problemo though... Gabriel might be able to pull off those chef whites like no one else, but he also just so happens to be dating Emily's friend, Camille. Told you it was complicated.

Lucas Bravo has also appeared in movies including Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and Ticket to Paradise.

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

What's the best way to forget your feelings for a handsome chef? Start dating a handsome English ex-pat of course! Alfie, played by former Coronation Street star Lucien Laviscount, came into Emily's life just at the right moment, and soon the pair hit it off quicker than you can say bonjour... but is Alfie the love of Emily's life? Or is he just a handy distraction?

As well as Coronation Street, Lucien has also appeared in Snatch, Your Christmas or Mine? and Trust.

Camille Razat as Camille

Camille Razat as Camille. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

In season 1 Camille took Emily under her wing showing her around Paris as she found her feet in the new city. But while Emily soon formed a close bond with Camille, who also happens to have parents who run a successful French champagne company, she also found herself caught up in a complicated love triangle when she fell head over heels for Camille's boyfriend, Gabriel. Oops!

Camille has also starred in a number of movies, including The 15:17 to Paris.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Sylvie Grateau was the no-nonsense chief marketing officer for Savoir's in Paris when Emily arrived in the French capital and took little notice of the American girl who had come to work for her. Despite her hard-as-nails demeanor, Sylvie secretly developed a soft spot for Emily (despite the fact she can still speak very little French, something that drives Sylvie mad), and by the end of season 2, Sylvie offered Emily a new job working with her.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is also known for her role as Monique Ritz in The Crown, and comedy-drama Call My Agent!

Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler

Kate Walsh as Madeline. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Madeline is the Director of Marketing at the Gilbert Group and is the woman responsible for Emily's move from Chicago to Paris. While Sylvie is chillier than a winter's morning in Paris, Emily's American boss couldn't be more different, entering the room like a whirlwind of warmth. The two women clashed from the moment they met, not only because they are so different in personality, but also because they are polar opposites when it comes to business. Madeline cares deeply about Emily... something that doesn't come naturally to Sylvie.

Kate Walsh has starred in countless TV shows including Grey's Anatomy, Bad Judge, 13 Reasons Why and The Umbrella Academy.

Season 3 also sees Emily's work contacts returning... Bruno Gouery is back as Luc, Samuel Arnold returns as Julien and Christophe Bouvet as French designer Pierre Cadault.

Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

And William Abadie as perfume company owner and Gabriel's restaurant partner, Antoine Lambert.

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Kevin Dias will also be returning as Mindy's boyfriend, Benoît and Søren Bregendal is back as Sylvie's younger boyfriend Erik De Groot.

Søren Bregendal as Erik De Groot. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Emily in Paris season 3 cast — who is new to the show?

There are some new love interests on the horizon in season 3 — but which current characters will catch their eye?

Paul Forman as Nicolas de Leon

Paul Forman as Nicolas. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Paul Forman joins the Emily in Paris cast for season 3 as Nicolas de Leon, a charming executive running his family's conglomerate, JVMA. But Nicolas is determined to prove he isn't only in the role thanks to his family's famous money and power. Could he turn out to be another love interest for Emily? Or will another unexpected personal connection bring them together instead?

Paul Forman is known for his roles in The Spanish Princess and Frank of Ireland.

Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris

Melia Kreiling as Sofia. (Image credit: Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix © 2022)

Melia Kreiling joins the cast as Sofia Sideris, a Greek artist who arrives in Emily's orbit as she unveils her latest show at Camille’s gallery. Sofia’s time in Paris takes a surprising turn when she finds herself falling into an unexpected and passionate affair... but who catches Sofia's eye?

Melia Kreiling is best known for her roles in The Borgias and Filthy Rich.

You can stream all three seasons of Emily in Paris on Netflix now.