Mr. Malcolm's List: release date, cast, trailer, everything we know

Mr. Malcolm’s List is based on a novel by Suzanne Allain. The story of a rich bachelor seeking his future wife in this Bridgerton-esque period piece was adapted into a short film directed by Emma Holly Jones. The short film’s ending provided the perfect segue into a possible sequel, but instead of another short film, it turned into a feature-length movie.

The feature film was announced in February 2019 and marks Jones’ feature directorial debut. The pandemic slowed progress on the movie’s production to a standstill.

The enemies-to-lovers story will feel very similar to Bridgerton season 2 fans, but there are plenty of creative twists and turns to keep the story feeling fresh and fun. If not for the pandemic, Mr. Malcolm’s List likely would have arrived well before Bridgerton season 2 (and possibly the first season as well).

In that sense, Bridgerton benefitted from the short film’s success while the feature film will benefit from an audience primed and ready for more romantic period dramas.

Here’s what we know about Mr. Malcolm’s List.

Mr. Malcolm’s List arrives in theaters on July 1 in the US and the UK.

In the meantime, as you await the arrival of the movie the original short film is available to watch now on YouTube.

Who’s in Mr. Malcolm’s List?

Mr. Malcolm’s List features a culturally diverse cast, following the lead of other popular period dramas like Bridgerton and Dev Patel's The Personal History of David Copperfield that take a contemporary "color-blind" view to casting and feature actors of all backgrounds in all roles

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù plays the titular Mr. Malcolm, a London bachelor who believes that the right woman for him is out there and it’s his mission to find her. Slumdog Millionaire star Freida Pinto plays Selina Dalton, who conspires with her best friend Julia (Zawe Ashton) to get revenge on Malcolm when he doesn’t see Julia as a suitable prospect for a wife.

Other cast members include Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Lord Cassidy), Emily in Paris' Ashley Park (Gertie) and Theo James (Sanditon, The Time Traveler's Wife) as Captain Henry Ossory.

At one point, Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Crazy Rich Asians’ Constance Wu were attached to the project, but the numerous delays forced them to back out due to scheduling issues.

How to watch Mr. Malcolm’s List

Mr. Malcolm’s List premieres in theaters on July 1. The streaming release date is not available, but generally speaking, movies usually make the jump from theaters to streamers anywhere from 30 to 90 days from release.