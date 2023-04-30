Meet the Fatal Attraction cast: who's who in the thriller remake

Who headlines the new Fatal Attraction cast and gets caught up in the messy affair between Alex Forrest and Dan Gallagher? Paramount Plus' remake of the classic '80s movies has an ensemble featuring a pair of scintillating leads and an impressive supporting cast, according to What to Watch's Fatal Attraction review.

That's some pretty strong praise considering the original Fatal Attraction had a seething, Oscar-nominated performance from Glenn Close, Michael Douglas at the peak of his stardom and another Oscar nominee in Anne Archer. Who's filling their shoes?

Get to know a little more about the Fatal Attraction cast and their characters before you check out the Paramount Plus original series.

Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest

Lizzy Caplan in Fatal Attraction (Image credit: Monty Brinton/Paramount+)

In this new version of Fatal Attraction, Alex is an associate with the Victims Services Bureau who is assigned to work with Dan Gallagher on a case. They have an immediate chemistry that eventually leads to a brief but passionate affair. However, Alex becomes obsessed with Dan and refuses to let him go.

Lizzy Caplan is an Emmy-nominated actress for Masters of Sex, but has also famously starred in Mean Girls, Now You See Me 2, Castle Rock and, most recently, Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher

Joshua Jackson in Fatal Attraction (Image credit: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+)

Dan Gallagher is a Deputy District Attorney with a promising career, on the cusp of becoming a judge. He also has a seemingly idyllic marriage and family. But when his wife goes away, Dan can't help but be tempted by his new colleague Alex. Unfortunately, Dan finds that he cannot end his relationship with Alex as easily as he thought.

Many people will recognize Joshua Jackson from his time on Dawson's Creek, but in the 20 years after the teen drama ended Jackson has starred in TV shows like Fringe, The Affair, When They See Us, Little Fires Everywhere and Dr. Death.

Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher

Amanda Peet in Fatal Attraction (Image credit: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+)

Beth Gallagher is Dan's loyal wife and loving mother to their daughter, who also owns her own small business. However, her world unravels when Dan's indiscretions threaten to destroy everything that they have built.

Amanda Peet broke out with roles in movies like The Whole Nine Yards and Something's Gotta Give, but recently she has had her biggest roles on TV, including Brockmire, Togetherness, The Romanoffs and Dirty John. She also created the Netflix series The Chair.

Toby Huss as Mike Gerard

Toby Huss in Fatal Attraction (Image credit: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+)

Mike Gerard is the District Attorney's chief of investigations and a long-time friend of Dan. Playing Gerard is Toby Huss, whose previous credits include Dickinson, Copshop, The Righteous Gemstones, Glow and Halt and Catch Fire. In addition to Fatal Attraction, Huss is also starring in the new HBO series White House Plumbers.

Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson

Brian Goodman in Fatal Attraction (Image credit: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+)

Beth's best friend and business partner is Arthur Tomlison, portrayed by Brian Goodman in the series. Goodman is known for Rizzoli & Isles, Chance, Munich, Catch Me If You Can and The Last Castle.

Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher

Alyssas Jirrels in Fatal Attraction (Image credit: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+)

Alyssa Jirrels takes on the role of Ellen, Beth and Dan's daughter. The young actress has appeared in This Is the Year, As We See It and Netflix's Boo Bitch.

Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker

Reno Wilson in Fatal Attraction (Image credit: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+)

Detective Earl Booker is a member of the Los Angeles Police Department with a large personality but who can have trouble self-editing. Reno Wilson's debut on TV dates all the way back to The Cosby Show. Since then he has appeared in Good Girls, Mike and Molly, Blind Justice and Bel-Air, as well as providing voice work in the Transformers movies.

Other Fatal Attraction cast members

Some other actors appearing in the series are David Meunier (Big Sky) as Richard Macksey, David Sullivan (Snowfall) as Frank Gallardo and Isabella Briggs (After School) as Stella.

Fatal Attraction premieres on Paramount Plus on April 30.