Boo, Bitch season 1: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new comedy series

In terms of coming-of-age comedies, there has certainly been a number of them told onscreen over the years. Most recently, TV watchers have been treated to series like The Wonder Years, Derry Girls, Reservation Dogs and Grown-ish. Now joining the mix is the latest sitcom Boo, Bitch.

What makes this new series stand out from among its peers is that it follows a teenage girl’s ascension in popularity after she dies. While alive, she lived mostly on the safe side of things, going unnoticed by most of the kids in school. Now that she’s dead and a ghost (one that people can actually see), she’s determined to shake things up and become everything she wasn’t before her untimely demise.

Here’s everything we know about Boo, Bitch season 1.

Boo, Bitch is set to premiere in the US and the UK on Netflix on Friday, July 8. For those wondering, the season will stretch a total of eight episodes.

Boo, Bitch plot

(Image credit: Erik Voake/Netflix)

Netflix describes the Boo, Bitch plot as the following:

"The series, which comes from co-showrunners Lauren Iungerich (On My Block, Awkward) and Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, King of the Hill), follows a high school senior who has lived most of her life flying safely under the radar. When she realizes that, over the course of one night, she’s able to alter her narrative and start living an 'epic life,' she jumps at the opportunity… only to wake up the next morning to learn that she’s a ‘motherf*%king ghost.'"

Boo, Bitch season 1 cast

Starring as the series lead Erika Vu, and also serving as an executive producer, is actress Lana Condor. Condor recently found streaming success this year as Sophie in the film Moonshot. Additionally, fans may recognize Condor as Lara Jean from To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Joining the actress on this Casper-like journey are a number of breakout stars including Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead, Annie), Mason Versaw (Sex Appeal, Gossip Girl), Aparna Brielle (The Dead Girls Detective Agency), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (American Housewife) and Jason Genao (On My Block).

Boo, Bitch season 1 trailer

Judging by the Boo, Bitch trailer, this will mark another project from Netflix this year that follows the concept of a "high school do-over." The streaming giant previously released the Rebel Wilson comedy Senior Year.

How to watch Boo, Bitch season 1

Boo, Bitch is a Netflix Original series and will stream exclusively on the platform in the US and the UK. Individuals hoping to tune into the show will need to have a subscription, which can be purchased with just a few clicks.