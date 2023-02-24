Meet the Jesus Revolution cast: who's who in the faith-based movie

Faith-based movies have often been the little engines that could in Hollywood, bringing in a devoted audience that can lead to respectable hits. The latest addition to that genre is Jesus Revolution, based on the true story and book by Greg Laurie.

The team behind the camera is well versed in faith-based movies, as co-writer/co-director Jon Erwin was the director of I Can Only Imagine and American Underdog, while the movie's other co-director, Brent McCorkle, has previously worked with Erwin as a composer. But what about in front of the camera? Who makes up the Jesus Revolution cast?

Let's break down the main members of the Jesus Revolution cast, which includes a TV legend.

Kelsey Grammer as Chuck Smith

Kelsey Grammer in Jesus Revolution (Image credit: Dan Anderson/Lionsgate)

Kelsey Grammer plays Chuck Smith in Jesus Revolution. Smith is a pastor who is at first totally against the counterculture movement that the hippies of the '60s and '70s represent, but when he actually meets with one, the charismatic Lonnie Frisbee, his view of them begins to change and he welcomes them into his church.

Grammer needs very little introduction, as TV viewers have known him since the '80s when he broke out on Cheers, then followed that up with his own hit spinoff show Frasier. He's returning to his iconic character of Frasier Crane with a Frasier reboot coming to Paramount Plus. He's also lent his voice to another classic TV show, as he has voiced Sideshow Bob on The Simpsons for many years.

Jonathan Roumie as Lonnie Frisbee

Jonathan Rumie in Jesus Revolution (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Lonnie Frisbee may already look like Jesus with his beard and flowing robes, but he was just trying to pass on his messages to those willing to hear them in the counterculture movement. Frisbee was an evangelist in the '60s and '70s and even described himself as a "seeing prophet." In the movie, he works with Chuck Smith to open the doors of organized religion.

Jonathan Roumie is no stranger to portraying characters who look like Jesus, because he actually has played Jesus in the TV series The Chosen. Some of his other credits have included multiple episodes on As the World Turns, appearances in Law & Order, Castle, NCIS, The Good Wife, The Mindy Project, Chicago Med and, most recently, Night at the Musuem: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

Joel Courtney as Greg Laurie

Joel Courtney and Anna Grace Barlow in Jesus Revolution (Image credit: Dan Anderson/Lionsgate)

When the story starts, Greg Laurie is searching for something, but he doesn't know what. That changes as he meets Lonnie Frisbee and Chuck Smith and is exposed to the power of faith and the community that it can inspire.

Joel Courtney is best known for his role as Lee Flynn in all three movies of The Kissing Booth franchise on Netflix. Beyond those YA movies, he's starred in Super 8, The Messengers and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Charlene

Kimberly Williams-Paisley in Jesus Revolution (Image credit: Dan Anderson/Lionsgate)

Kimberly Williams-Paisley plays Charlene, Greg's mother, a struggling single parent. Most will know Williams-Paisley for her role as Annie Banks in the popular Father of the Bride movies, though some of her other notable credits include We Are Marshall, According to Jim, Nashville and The Christmas Chronicles movies.

Anna Grace Barlow as Cathe

Anna Grace Barlow in Jesus Revolution (Image credit: Lionsgate)

In addition to Lonnie Frisbee and Chuck Smith, one of the key people that Greg Laurie meets on his journey is Cathe. The two form a connection and in real life, they become husband and wife.

Most of Anna Grace Barlow's biggest roles to date have come on TV, including Scream Queens, The Fosters, The Young and the Restless, The Goldbergs and The Big Leap.

You can watch Jesus Revolution now.