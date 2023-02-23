The faith-based movie genre has another entry in Jesus Revolution. From the same team that made I Can Only Imagine and American Underdog, this 2023 new movie follows how a spiritual awakening occurred for many people in the hippie community in the early 1970s.

Based on a true story and on a book from Greg Laurie, Jesus Revolution stars Kelsey Grammer, Jonathan Roumie, Joel Courtney and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. If you're interest is piqued, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Jesus Revolution.

How to watch Jesus Revolution in movie theaters

Jesus Revolution is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US as of February 24 (the movie does not have any announced release dates outside of the US).

In order to find Jesus Revolution showtimes and tickets near you, you can check out the movie's official website (opens in new tab), the website of your favorite local theater or Fandango (opens in new tab), which will show you every theater in your area playing the movie. You can purchase Jesus Revolution tickets directly through any of these platforms.

Something that movie lovers should definitely look into to help make trips to the theater more affordable are movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by many US and UK theater chains, or third-party in the case of MoviePass, these programs often provide free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other theater-going perks.

Is Jesus Revolution streaming?

Jesus Revolution is not going to be available for streaming just yet, as the movie will first have an exclusive run in movie theaters.

We don't have any info as to when or where Jesus Revolution is going to make its streaming debut, or even when it is going to be made available to watch at home through digital on-demand. But as soon as we get any information on that we'll be sure to update it here.

What else you need to know about Jesus Revolution

Here is the official synopsis for Jesus Revolution:

"In the 1970s, young Greg Laurie is searching for all the right things in all the wrong places: until he meets Lonnie Frisbee, a charismatic hippie-street-preacher. Together with Pastor Chuck Smith, they open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to an unexpected revival of radical and newfound love, leading to what TIME Magazine dubbed a 'Jesus Revolution.'"

Critics seem mixed on Jesus Revolution, as reviews collected on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) as of February 23 have the movie at a 50%, which classifies it as "Rotten," though Variety (opens in new tab)’s review of the movies does call it "One of the most appealing faith-based big-screen entertainments in a while." General audiences who have seen the movie are scoring it better, rating it at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get a preview by watching the Jesus Revolution trailer directly below: