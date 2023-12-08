Meet the Leave the World Behind cast: who's who in the apocalyptic thriller

While Leave the World Behind isn't the first movie to take on the technology-fails-and-the-world-is-ending trope and it certainly won't be the last. This stylish Netflix original sees a top-notch cast trying to survive when it certainly looks like the world is ending.

Based on a 2020 novel by Rumaan Alam, the story follows the Sandford family as they vacation in a luxurious rental home. When the wi-fi, phones and technology suddenly go dark, they're left wondering what happened. Two strangers appear at the door, and then things really start to go haywire.

Let's get to know the cast of Leave the World Behind.

Julia Roberts as Amanda Sandford

Amanda Sandford is a no-nonsense wife and mother of two. She has high expectations, the kind that come with a certain position on the socio-economic food chain.

Julia Roberts has held the title of America's Sweetheart since her early roles in Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and My Best Friend's Wedding. That doesn't mean she's shied away from thrillers, having appeared in Flatliners and Conspiracy Theory. She's also widely known for her role as Tess in Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Twelve. She recently returned to the romantic comedy realm alongside pal George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.

Mahershala Ali as G.H. Scott

G.H. Scott owns the luxurious home that the Sandford family is staying in when the world falls apart, which is why he shows up unannounced with his daughter, Ruth. He's someone who has been paying attention to what's going on in the world prior to the collapse.

Mahershala Ali is an Oscar-winning actor who took home supporting actor trophies for his role as Juan in Moonlight and Dr. Donald Shirley in Green Book. He also starred in Luke Cage, True Detective, Hidden Figures and Swan Song. Ali also lent his voice to Uncle Aaron in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Ethan Hawke as Clay Sandford

Clay Sandford is a low-conflict kind of guy. He's been graced with an affluent life and beautiful family, but when chaos strikes he has to change his ways in order to survive.

Ethan Hawke is known for his prolific body of work that includes The Northman, Moon Knight, The Black Phone, The Purge and Dead Poets Society.

Myha'la as Ruth Scott

Ruth Scott is G.H.'s daughter. She's smart and intuitive, having learned a lot from her father.

Myha'la is best known for roles in Industry, Modern Love, Black Mirror and Premature.

Farrah Mackenzie as Rose Sandford

Rose Sandford is obsessed with Friends to the extent that she's rocking the infamous "Rachel" cut.

Farrah Mackenzie has been busy the past few years with roles in United States of Al, Utopia and Logan Lucky.

Charlie Evans as Archie Sandford

Archie Sandford is like most 16-year-old boys on vacation with their families. He's got an attitude, he's broody and he's bratty.

Charlie Evans hails from Australia. Prior to Leave the World Behind, his only other acting credit comes from his role as Leonard in Everything's Gonna Be Okay.

Kevin Bacon as Danny

We don't know much about Danny, who has been caught up in this mess with his daughter (Alexis Rae Forlenza). But it looks like Danny is a prepper who has been keeping an eye on the signs for a long time, so he's ready for whatever comes next.

Kevin Bacon has enjoyed a very long career featuring iconic movies like Footloose, Tremors, Flatliners (with Julia Roberts), Apollo 13 and Mystic River.